Waikato athletes shine: 13 of New Zealand’s 20 Olympic medals from Paris 2024

Paris 2024 was New Zealand’s most successful Olympic games with 10 gold and 20 medals total.

Cambridge pair Brooke Francis and Lucy Spoors took home gold in the women’s double sculls rowing.

The young mother duo beat reigning Olympic and world champions Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.

Hamilton Girls’ High School alumnae Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Manaia Nuku, Kelsey Teneti and Tenika Willison were involved in the gold medal winning Black Ferns Sevens side alongside Chiefs Manawa alumni Stacey Waaka (also Waikato Rugby) and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

It was also New Zealand’s most successful track cycling campaign (two gold, two silver, one bronze) and Te Awamutu Sports Cycling alumnae were involved in all five medals.

Ally Wollaston, bronze, and Ellesse Andrews, gold, won medals on the final day at the Paris Olympics. Photo / Photosport

Ellesse Andrews won gold in the women’s keirin and women’s sprint cycling as well as silver in the women’s sprint cycling relay; Rebecca Petch – silver women’s sprint cycling relay; Ally Wollaston grabbed silver in the women’s team pursuit and bronze in the women’s omnium and Bryony Botha was also part of the silver winning women’s team pursuit.

Dame Lisa Carrington, who has family connections to Te Awamutu, led the way with three gold medals of her own.

This took her career total to eight gold, nine medals total – both New Zealand records.

“You never start out knowing that it was going [to be our most successful Games’],” Carrington told the Herald.

“But it’s so cool to see all other athletes performing so well.

“It was really special to be a part of that.”

Carrington had many emotions when arriving home at the end of the pinnacle event.

“I guess, [it’s] a sort of sadness because you’ve been working so hard and now it’s over.

“But also just a huge amount of pride, there’s also an excitement and the opportunity after, you know, like what’s next?”

Carrington hasn’t yet committed to another Olympic cycle but said she’ll certainly think about Los Angeles 2028 considering her recent wins.

“After having such a successful Olympics and being at the level I am at [LA 28] is obviously really enticing.

“But at the moment I think it’s just kind of put my feet up.”

Paris 2024 Olympic medallists with Waikato connections:

Gold

Women’s rugby sevens: Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Manaia Nuku, Kelsey Teneti, Tenika Willison, Stacey Waaka, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe

Women’s double sculls rowing: Brooke Francis, Lucy Spoors

Women’s kayak fours 500m: Dame Lisa Carrington

Women’s keirin: Ellesse Andrews

Women’s kayak doubles 500m: Dame Lisa Carrington

Women’s kayak singles 500m: Dame Lisa Carrington

Women’s sprint cycling: Ellesse Andrews

Silver

Men’s triathlon: Hayden Wilde

Women’s single sculls rowing: Emma Twigg

Women’s sprint cycling relay: Ellesse Andrews, Rebecca Petch

Women’s team pursuit: Ally Wollaston, Bryony Botha.

Bronze

Mixed multihull Nacra: Micah Wilkinson

Women’s omnium: Ally Wollaston

