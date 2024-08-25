Waikato athletes shine: 13 of New Zealand’s 20 Olympic medals from Paris 2024

Granted some of these competitors moved to the region to study or to better their training, while others have family roots in the province or were born there.
According to Infometrics, a leading New Zealand economic consultancy, the Waikato population was at 522,600 in 2023. This works out to a ratio of one gold medal per 74,657 people or one medal per 40,200.
Infometrics put the New Zealand population at 5,223,100 in 2023 – one gold medal every 522,310 (almost the population of Waikato) and one medal per 261,155 people.
The young mother duo beat reigning Olympic and world champions Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis of Romania at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium.
Hamilton Girls’ High School alumnae Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Manaia Nuku, Kelsey Teneti and Tenika Willison were involved in the gold medal winning Black Ferns Sevens side alongside Chiefs Manawa alumni Stacey Waaka (also Waikato Rugby) and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.