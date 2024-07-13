A Waipā Home of Champions good luck video will be created for the Olympians and Paralympians heading to Paris.

“There is something special about the Olympic Games and this year even more so given the number of Waipā athletes competing. We really want to show how proud we are of their efforts,” Mayor Susan O’Regan said.

The business community was also being asked to soak up the spirit of the games and show their support by decorating their shop and office spaces.

“We want to create something special around the Games, to foster support and community pride. Bringing people together strengthens our sense of unity, and together we can show our support for these athletes from halfway around the world,” O’Regan said.

“Our locally trained athletes are representing not just New Zealand but also our district. It’s a massive accomplishment worth recognising and celebrating.”

The council has partnered with the Grassroots Trust Velodrome to create Waipā's official fan zone.

The Waipā Fan Festival event will take place on August 4 from 9am to 12pm at Grassroots Trust Velodrome, Cambridge.

Supporters can test their speed against local athlete times and book a session on the track.

“There will be fun activities for the whole family, food trucks and Velodrome tours,” O’Regan said.

“There will also be guest appearances from previous Olympic medallists as well as some Paralympians before they head off for the Paralympics in August.”

Ellesse Andrews is one of several St Peter's School Cambridge alumni heading to Paris. Photo / Mike Scott

Olympians with Waikato connections:

Ellesse Andrews – New Zealand Olympian: 1389

EVENTS: Cycling-Track: Women’s Team Sprint, Individual Sprint, Keirin

The Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club alumna attended St Peter’s School Cambridge for the final two years of secondary school and has also studied at the University of Waikato.

Bryony Botha – New Zealand Olympian: 1396

EVENTS: Cycling-Track: Women’s Team Pursuit, Madison, Omnium

Botha is a Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club and University of Waikato alumna.

Max Brown – New Zealand Olympian: 1398

EVENTS: Canoe Sprint - Men’s K4 and C2 500m

Brown moved to Cambridge in January 2018 when Canoe Racing New Zealand shifted its training base from Auckland to Lake Karāpiro. He also studied at the University of Waikato.

Dame Lisa Carrington – New Zealand Olympian: 1131

EVENTS: Women’s K4 500m, K2 500m, K1 200, K1 500

Although the Olympic champion was born in the Bay of Plenty, she has strong family connections in the Te Awamutu area.

Her grandparents, Doreen and the late Maurice Carrington, lived at Waikeria and Te Awamutu for many years, as did their children, Patrick, Chris, Nigel, Amelia and Tina, who were all born in Gisborne and educated here.

Lisa’s father Patrick played rugby for the Te Awamutu College first XV rugby team for three years from 1973-1975.

Dylan “DJ” Collier – New Zealand Olympian: 1410

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Men (captain)

Collier has played plenty of rugby for Ōtorohanga Sports Club and represented Waikato Rugby on 15 occasions from 2013-2015.

He was a member of the Warriors Under 20 side before picking up sevens in 2014 and was part of the National Sevens’ winning Waikato team in 2015.

Tepaea Cook-Savage – Olympic debut

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Men

Cook-Savage attended St Paul’s Collegiate School and captained their 2019 first XV.

The 23-year-old has represented Waikato Rugby 24 times (2021-2023).

Sam Dakin – New Zealand Olympian: 1412

EVENTS: Cycling-Track: Men’s Keirin, Individual Sprint

Dakin trains out of the Avantidrome in Cambridge as a part of the New Zealand High-Performance Squad.

He also studied for a Bachelor of Business Analysis with a major in finance at the University of Waikato.

Jazmin Felix-Hotham – Olympic debut

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Women

Attended Hamilton Girls’ High School and is the daughter of legendary former Hamilton Boys’ High School 1st XV coach Nigel Hotham.

Has been involved with Waikato Sevens and local club sevens competitions.

Brooke Francis – New Zealand Olympian: 1419

EVENT: Women’s Double Sculls

Cambridge-based Francis (nee Donoghue), rowed for both Te Kauwhata College and the Mercer Rowing Club before changing to the Waikato Rowing Club. She joined the Waikato Rowing Performance Centre for the 2013/14 summer season.

Camille French – New Zealand Olympian: 1403

EVENTS: Athletics: Women’s 5000m and 10,000m

Hamilton-based French (nee Buscomb) attended St Peter’s School Cambridge. She transferred her studies from Purdue University in Indiana to the University of Waikato in 2015 after being offered a Hillary Scholarship.

Kate Haines – Olympic debut

EVENT: Women’s Pair

Waikato Rowing Club alumna.

Clarke Johnstone – New Zealand Olympian: 1287

EVENT: Equestrian - Eventing Team: Individual Eventing

Johnstone is based at Matangi near Hamilton.

Jackie Kiddle – Olympic debut

EVENT: Women’s Lightweight Double Sculls

Cambridge-based rower Kiddle is also a University of Waikato alumna.

Robbie Manson – New Zealand Olympian: 1174

EVENT: Men’s Double Sculls

Manson has a Waikato Rowing Club membership and will team up with Jordan Parry at Paris 2024.

Ngarohi McGarvey-Black – Olympic debut

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Men

McGarvey-Black represented Waikato Under 21 in 2016 out of the Morrinsville Sports Rugby Club.

Tim Mikkelson – New Zealand Olympian: 1318

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Men (Travelling Reserve)

The former Matamata College student and All Blacks Sevens legend previously played rugby for Hinuera, the University of Waikato, Waikato and the Chiefs.

Manaia Nuku – Olympic debut

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Women

Nuku is a former Hamilton Girls’ High School student and also represented Waikato in the 2020 Farah Palmer Cup.

Hazel Vanessa Ouwehand – Olympic debut

EVENT: Women’s 4x200m Freestyle Relay

Now Auckland-based, the former Te Pahū Primary School and Te Awamutu College student swam for the Te Awamutu Swimming Club from ages 6 to 17.

Jordan Parry – New Zealand Olympian: 1473

EVENT: Men’s Double Sculls

Cambridge-based Parry joined Waikato Rowing Performance Centre for the 2014/15 summer and will team up with Robbie Manson at Paris 2024.

Tori Peeters – Olympic debut

EVENT: Athletics: Women’s Javelin

Cambridge-based Peeters works part-time at St Peter’s School Cambridge.

Rebecca Petch – New Zealand Olympian: 1475

EVENTS: Cycling-Track: Women’s Team Sprint, Individual Sprint, Keirin

The Te Awamutu College, Te Awamutu BMX and Te Awamutu Sports Cycling Club alumna will head to her second Olympics in her second sport after attending Tokyo 2020 for BMX.

Dylan Schmidt – New Zealand Olympian: 1346

EVENT: Gymnastics – Trampoline: Individual Men

Schmidt moved to Waihī as a 6-year-old and was the first New Zealander to be selected in the trampoline event at an Olympic Games, at Rio 2016.

Alana Sherman – Olympic debut

EVENT: Women’s Pair

Waikato-based Sherman is associated with the Waikato Rowing Club and will compete alongside Kate Haines at Paris 2024.

Lucy Spoors – New Zealand Olympian: 1495

EVENT: Women’s Double Sculls

Cambridge-based Spoors will represent New Zealand in the women’s double sculls at Paris 2024 with Brooke Francis.

Billy Stairmand – New Zealand Olympian: 1497

EVENT: Surfing, Individual Men

Stairmand was born and raised in Raglan and began competing over 20 years ago.

Corbin Strong – New Zealand Olympian: 1502

EVENT: Cycling-Road: Men’s Road Race

Southlanders Strong was the junior world champion in the team pursuit in 2018, before joining the Cycling New Zealand High-Performance programme in Cambridge.

Kelsey Teneti – Olympic debut

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Women (Travelling Reserve)

The former Hamilton Girls’ High School student has also represented Hamilton Old Boys Huskiez, Waikato, Chiefs Manawa and the Black Ferns.

Emma Twigg – New Zealand Olympian: 1097

EVENT: Women’s Single Scull

Based in Cambridge and coached by Mike Rodger, Olympic Gold medallist Twigg will compete in her fifth Olympic campaign.

Logan Ullrich – Olympic debut

EVENT: Men’s Four

Australian Ullrich moved to New Zealand in 2020. He rowed for the Waikato High-Performance Rowing Squad for the 2020/21 Rowing season.

Nicole van der Kaay – New Zealand Olympian: 1508

EVENTS: Triathlon – Women’s Individual, Mixed Team Relay

Taupō athlete Nicole van der Kaay has plenty of experience under her belt.

Stacey Waaka – New Zealand Olympian: 1426

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Women

Stacey Waaka is well known in rugby circles having represented University, Melville, Waikato, Chiefs Manawa the Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens. She is also a University of Waikato alumna.

Leila Walker – Olympic debut

EVENT: Cycling: Women’s BMX

The young Cambridge High School alumna has made waves in the BMX world.

Regan Ware – New Zealand Olympian: 1360

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Men

Tokoroa-born Ware attended Hamilton Boys’ High School and represented Waikato Rugby in 2014 and 2015 out of the Hamilton Old Boys club.

Joe Webber – New Zealand Olympian: 1361

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Men (Travelling Reserve)

Webber is also a Hamilton Boys’ High School alumnus from Tokoroa. He represented Waikato Rugby from 2012 to 2015 out of the Hamilton Marist club.

Hayden Wilde – New Zealand Olympian: 1513

EVENTS: Triathlon – Men’s Individual, Mixed Team Relay

Hayden Wilde was born in Taupō, in 1997.

Micah Wilkinson - New Zealand Olympian: 1514

EVENT: Sailing: Mixed Multihull (Nacra 17)

Former Cambridge High School student Wilkinson is also connected to Te Awamutu’s Ngāroto Sailing Club.

Ally Wollaston – Olympic debut

EVENTS: Cycling-Track: Women’s Team Pursuit, Madison, Omnium

Cambridge-based Wollaston was educated at St Peter’s School Cambridge and is also associated with the University of Waikato.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe - New Zealand Olympian: 1369

EVENT: Rugby Sevens – Women

Although from the far north, Black Ferns Sevens legend Woodman-Wickliffe spent time in the Waikato region with the Chiefs Manawa.

Nic Woods – New Zealand Olympian: 1370

EVENT: Men’s Hockey (captain)

Woods attended rural Ngāhinapōuri School before heading to Hamilton Boys’ High School.

Paralympians with Waikato connections:

Danielle Aitchison – Paralympian #211

EVENTS: Women’s 100m T36 and Women’s 200m T36

Hamilton-based Aitchison grew up in Patetonga, Hauraki District and attended Kaihere School. She is a member of Hamilton City Hawks Athletics.

Jesse Reynolds – Paralympian #205

EVENTS: Men’s 100m Backstroke S9, 100m Fly S10(S9), 100m Breaststroke SB8

Hamilton-based Reynolds will compete at his third Paralympic Games in Paris. He is associated with Hamilton Aquatics and Waikato Regional Performance Centre.