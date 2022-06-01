Taupō triathlete Nicole van der Kaay all smiles after winning the Tri Taranaki Festival race and automatic nomination to the NZOC selection panel. Photo / ScottieTPhoto/Tri Taranaki Festival

A lot has changed in the world since 2018, but one thing that has remained constant is the competitive prowess of Taupō's Nicole van der Kaay.

In 2018, the triathlete was part of New Zealand's mixed relay team which claimed bronze at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and she was the best of the Kiwi women, finishing seventh in the individual triathlon.

Now, with four more years and a Tokyo Olympics appearance under her belt, she has been selected to represent New Zealand at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games at the end of July.

"I'm really excited, my first Commonwealth Games was one of my best experiences in triathlon so to be selected again is pretty special," she says.

"I'm a little bit older and hopefully a little bit wiser. The goal would be to medal again, definitely in the mixed team relay, and see how high I can go in the individual race."

Nicole has been selected alongside Andrea Hansen, the 40-year-old set to appear in her fourth Commonwealth Games, Olympic bronze medallist Hayden Wilde, Tayler Reid, Dylan McCullough and Ainsley Thorpe.

The mixed team will be selected from those individuals and announced a few days before the race.

Nicole won the elite race at the Tri Taranaki Festival in March which won her an automatic nomination to the NZ Olympic Committee selection panel for the Commonwealth Games.

"You have a really good chance once you have that," she says.

"I loved that race. I had a great summer of training, it was really consistent and in New Plymouth, I felt really good and comfortable. I kind of led the whole way which is super awesome.

"I definitely prefer being in control and feeling good. Obviously, not every race will be like that, especially when you get to international racing, but it's great when you feel strong and you're not flustered or anything."

She says there is something about Commonwealth Games racing that "Kiwis just love".

"Now knowing a lot of the athletes on the circuit, not that we have a lot of time to socialise, but when you get to the races you do form great relationships."

The Kiwis celebrate a bronze medal finish in the mixed teams triathlon at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Photo / NZME

One of the Kiwi athletes Nicole will be competing alongside is Andrea Hansen, the 40-year-old having started training again after the arrival of her 15-month-old daughter Flossie.

Andrea says she became adept at running with a pram and began training just two weeks after giving birth.

Nicole says the experience and wisdom Andrea provides to the younger athletes is priceless.

"She was actually at my first Commonwealth Games and was the senior at that point. So, to still be going four years later and to have her there with us is super special. She has so much knowledge and she's so strong. We all look up to her, it's just great to be around her and learn from her. She shows us you can still be doing sport 10-plus years later."

When it comes to racing in Birmingham, Nicole says the athletes need to be prepared for anything.

"Anyone who knows the UK knows it can be on and off, hot and cold, wet and dry. So, you have to prepare for everything.

"I think there is quite a lot of elevation in the bike, so it will be a really hard bike which I love. I love when it's hard racing, I tend to thrive off harder bikes for good running. I'm actually really looking forward to it."

Nicole van der Kaay transitions from water to bike during the Commonwealth Games Women's triathlon on the Gold Coast in 2018. Photo / NZME

She will do another three weeks of training locally, making the most of her home resources before heading overseas again.

"It's always harder when you're overseas to get support and resources. It is going to be a really long year because World Championships isn't until the end of November so we kind of have to peak twice.

"I'm spending a few extra weeks here getting stronger, fitter and faster, then hopefully I'll be ready to go for Birmingham.

"There was a good little block of racing here in New Zealand in April, we were lucky to get some racing in before Commonwealth Games selection."

While travelling around New Zealand to race, Nicole has been supported by local business Ingham Suzuki Taupō, which provided her with a vehicle to push her closer to her Commonwealth dream.