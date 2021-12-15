Taupō's Olympian: Triathlete Nicole van der Kaay reflects on momentous year

Taupō's Nicole van der Kaay made her Olympic debut in Japan. Photo / Photosport

She had to wait an extra year due to the Covid-19 pandemic but Nicole van der Kaay finally fulfilled a dream when she competed at the Olympics this year.

In Tokyo, in July, the Taupō triathlete finished 29th in the individual women's triathlon and 12th in the mixed team relay triathlon alongside teammates Ainsley Thorpe, Tayler Reid and Hayden Wilde.

"It's been a huge year, it's gone so quickly but I've done so much," Nicole says.

The 25-year-old says knew the level of competitiveness at the Olympics would be "super high" and it lived up to her expectations.

"It's the Olympics and everyone has had their heads down training leading into it, so I knew it would be really hard.

"I had a bit of an unfortunate lead in, I had a concussion. I had a great few weeks leading in, training-wise, so I was getting really fit and doing some PBs leading into the Olympics, looking to peak for the mixed team relay.

"I was tracking really well towards that but unfortunately didn't get to show what I could do. I carried on through the season and even a few weeks later was able to show what I had."

The New Zealand team Ainsley Thorpe (left), Tayler Reid, Hayden Wilde and Nicole van der Kaay embrace at the end of the mixed triathlon. Photo / Photosport

With the Olympics postponed a year due to the pandemic, she says she would've been ready either way.

"In some ways it was good because it gave us young ones another year to develop, a year to get stronger. It wasn't too much of an impact on us but I'm sure it affected others a lot more."

As young as 11 or 12, when she was just finding her feet in triathlon, Nicole was eyeing up the Olympics.

"I always thought that would be a cool dream, it would be awesome to do, and that was always at the back of my mind. I just kept working, year by year, and before I knew it I was on the elite stage and it was a real possibility.

"I'm definitely motivated to get back there. Now I've had the experience in Tokyo, there are a few things I'd do differently and I really want to go back to the Olympics and get a better result.

"I know consistency is key, I just need to keep doing what I'm doing and developing my skillset."

Following the Olympics, Nicole stayed overseas for about five months to race in World Triathlon events.

"I got a top 10 in the Montreal race, which was super sprint with heats, semis and finals. That was a pretty wicked race format and I got in the final with 10 ladies so I was pretty stoked with that.

"It's a really fun race format, it's really hard work though. The day following, we had the mixed relay and our young team got on the podium (in second place) which was amazing."

Taupō's Nicole van der Kaay on the bike in the Women's Triathlon at the Tokyo Olympic Games. Photo / Photosport

The biggest highlight was still to come.

Nicole finished up her year racing in the World Triathlon Championship series meet in Hamburg on September 18 where she finished second, just four seconds behind hometown champion Laura Lindemann.

It was her first World Triathlon Championship Series podium finish.

"That's by far the best I've ever done. It's where I want to be racing, up the front of the field, so it was wicked to be up there with the top girls. I've had some downtime now but I definitely want to take that momentum into next year."

While all overseas plans are subject to Covid-19 disruptions, Nicole is now back home putting in the hours of training she hopes will see her continue to succeed on the world stage in 2022.

"Still working it out but the World Triathlon Series will go ahead, so regardless we'll be going overseas. It's just when and where to be decided.

"I've been training here in Gisborne for quite a while, we also do training blocks in Taupō so I've had a few weeks over there which has been pretty wicked. I love Taupō and it's great for triathletes."

Nicole says being close with the rest of the New Zealand team, including partner Tayler Reid, helped her stay on top of her game.

"I'm so lucky to have that, my number one support person races alongside me so I can really trust and rely on him. It would be hard to be in a relationship otherwise because we'd be apart for five months of the year. This way we get to train, race and encourage each other all year round."

According to the World Triathlon website, Nicole is now ranked 20th in the world, and second in Oceania, for women's triathlon.

"I'm pretty stoked with everything that happened and really looking forward to another year ahead."