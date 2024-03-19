Leila Walker has claimed her first elite women’s BMX racing national title. Photo / Photosport

Several Waipā riders were top placers at the BMX New Zealand national championships in Havelock North last weekend.

Cambridge’s Leila Walker, 18, even claimed her first elite women’s national title, winning both her motos and the final.

Her efforts were matched by North Harbour rider Rico Bearman, who successfully defended his elite BMX Racing title, dominating his class from the front to repeat the title he won in Tauranga last year.

The 20-year-old was unbeaten through his motos and elite final, finishing ahead of veteran Daniel Franks (North Avon) and Rico D’Anvers (Cambridge).

The 2023 junior national champion held off the challenge from last year’s elite winner, Megan Williams from Rotorua.

The under-23 men’s title went to Cambridge rider Bennett Greenough, unbeaten and with the fastest lap of the championships, holding off younger brother Jack in the final, after the pair each achieved an under-23 finals win at the UCI BMX Racing World Cup at Rotorua recently.

Rotorua rider Brooke Penny claimed the women’s under-23 final while the junior championship titles went to Finn Cogan (East City) and Hannah Mason Tauranga).

The national championships were a huge event with over 600 riders competing from Friday to Sunday. They’ve come from as far afield as Perth and the oldest rider was 75.

BMX New Zealand national champions 2024

● Female, Elite

1. Leila Walker (Cambridge)

2. Megan Williams (Rotorua)

● Under 23

1. Brooke Penny (Rotorua)

2. Holly Oldham (Alexandra)

3. Amber Robson (Te Awamutu)

● Junior

1. Hannah Mason (Tauranga)

2. Lily Greenough (Cambridge)

● Male, Elite

1. Rico Bearman (North Harbour)

2. Daniel Franks (North Avon)

3. Rico D’Anvers (Cambridge)

● Under 23

1. Bennett Greenough (Cambridge)

2. Jack Greenough (Cambridge)

3. Jack Keown (Christchurch)

● Junior

1. Finn Cogan (East City, Auckland)

2. Nick Cowie (Southland)

3. Will Skipper (Rotorua)

