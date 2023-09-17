Waikato NPC have broken their 2023 losing streak. Photo / Ken Nicol

Waikato NPC snapped its losing streak to beat Auckland 27-12 at Bell Park over the weekend and retain the Stan Thomas Memorial Trophy.

It was a dream debut for winger Aki Tuivailala, as he scored the first try of the match around the 10-minute mark.

Waikato were camped down in the Auckland 22 for the majority of the first 10 minutes. Austin Anderson drew in two players to offload to Tuivailala, who went in untouched for the first score. Tepaea Cook-Savage was unsuccessful with the conversion and Waikato led 5-0.

Auckland struck back to draw the game level after the midway point of the first half. After a Waikato overthrow, Auckland pounced on the ball and then went down the field for Vaiolini Ekuasi to score in the corner.

Zarn Sullivan was unsuccessful with the conversion and the score remained 5-0 after 24 minutes.

Xavier Roe broke the deadlock with 10 minutes remaining in the first half. Tana Tuhakaraina took a short ball and cut into the backfield of the Auckland defence.

He found Roe in support, who scored under the posts. Cook-Savage was successful this time from out in front and Waikato took a 12-5 lead.

Roe bagged a brace before the break when he took a quick pick-and-go close to the line to score Waikato’s third of the afternoon. Cook-Savage could not add the extras and the score remained 17-5 at the break.

In the second half, it took 19 minutes for the first lot of points to be scored. After being awarded a penalty advantage from out in front, Cook-Savage took his chance with a drop goal from 10 metres out in front to extend the lead to 15 points.

Roe completed his hat trick with 14 minutes remaining. Again, Tuhakaraina cut through the Auckland defence and found Roe in support, who put on the gas, racing away to score his third of the afternoon. Cook-Savage added the extras and Waikato had a commanding 27-5 lead.

Then, Auckland’s Sullivan scored and converted his own try. But those were the final points of the match, as Waikato would record their third win of the season and retain the Stan Thomas Memorial in the process.

Auckland 12 (Vaiolini Ekuasi Zarn Sullivan tries; Zarn Sullivan 1 conversion).

Waikato NPC 27 (Aki Tuivailala, Xavier Roe 3 tries; Tepaea Cook-Savage 2 conversion, 1 drop goal).

HT: 5-17.