You’ve thought of the perfect dessert to cook for your sweetie (something that’s as sweet as they are). You’ve booked a table somewhere sizzling and softly lit. But you haven’t locked in a gift because it’s hard out there in the veritable sea of things fashioned in the shape of a heart.

Enter these items, chosen by fashion assistant Annabel Dickson and beauty editor Ashleigh Cometti, to fawn over for your other half (and yourself). There’s a bouquet of a dress with flowers that will last longer than your sourdough; a lace bralette that’s both sultry and supportive; a silk robe (fringed); and a pair of earrings named after the goddess of love and beauty and pleasure. Below, discover these and more gifts with romance to boot.

Wear flowers this year, with this divine floral ensemble from Lost And Led Stray. It will have you falling in love again and again.

Nothing says “romance” like a bolt of cherry red. This cosseting body oil is a sensual pick to smooth on alone, or massage on to a loved one.

Because it isn’t Valentine’s Day without a little touch of lingerie. Consider this bralette from local label Ohen.

It’s been more than a year since Balmain and Trudon’s inaugural collaboration launched, and now the duo has unveiled a limited-edition version of the popular scent — this time presented in a striped, crimson vessel with gilt accents. The scent itself was developed by the fashion house’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, alongside Emilie Bouge, who concocted an evolution of Trudon’s Ernesto fragrance, but this time with feminine flourishes of black rose.

In case you forgot to do your daily affirmations, or you just need a reminder.

Wellington’s fashion darlings Kowtow are doing great things (case in point: they just released their first plastic-free collection). Consider this thoughtful dress with a print inspired by the way light filters through the trees.

For a bouquet that won’t wilt, Ashley & Co’s Blossom & Gilt Soothe Tube highlights a heady blend of Costa Rican tuberose, wild jasmine, ylang ylang, white tobacco and lime leaf. Find it twinned with the brand’s iconic Lip Punch in Pink Beet, the sweetest shade of berry pink.

Crafted by hand in luxurious silk with a stretchy band, this gorgeous thong is something special.

Launching just in time for Valentine’s Day comes The Virtue’s reimagined travel-sized parfums, which are now available in glass spray bottles — ideal for toting on a weekend sojourn or stashing in your handbag. Equal parts spicy and floral, Narcosis is a provocative blend of amber, patchouli and clove, an alluring scent to don on date night.

Romanticise your daily life by carrying essentials in this handmade bag comprising pre-loved fabric.

Fine fragrance maker Carrière Frères reimagines rose with this pink-tinted collection. Damascus rose is punctuated with the exhilaration of North African spearmint for a fresh take on the time-honoured floral. Allow these botanical palets to softly diffuse their scent by hanging one in your linen cupboard or lay it in your lingerie drawer.

These cute earrings from Pāmu are not overly sweet but just right.

Turn up the heat with this hot pink lip tint from New Zealand lip care brand, Henné Organics. The deeply moisturising formula cares for lips while lending a sheer wash of colour with just one swipe, or apply it in light layers to build dimension and definition.

This lush 19-momme silk robe by Olivia Von Halle is sure to get hearts racing.

Elevate your bedtime ritual with this sensual linen spray, which is laced with half Turkish rose essence and half Rose Water Essential, alongside musk to evoke the sensation of sleeping on a bed of rose petals.

Why not wear your heart on your sleeve? These heart-shaped cufflinks are perfect for a special occasion, or for dressing up your cuffed shirt.

Pucker up to this multi-purpose lip colour, which imparts a subtle hint of pink to lips but works just as beautifully when swirled and patted on the apples of cheeks for a healthy flush. Each pot contains Maryse’s proprietary bioactive phyto-complex, to hydrate and revitalise skin, while defending against oxidative stress.

Double hearts for double the love.

Spoil the beauty lover in your life with the newest offering from Westman Atelier — a coterie of three glow-giving complexion enhancers. Our pick? Peau de Rose, a perennially pretty blush pink.

Give the gift of a bracelet they can never take off. Sophie offers the service of soldering a chain to make it permanent on your wrist. Choose from a selection of chains, or add a charm.

A sparkling alternative for jewellery, the glint from Chantecaille’s newest compact is sure to capture the eye of the keenest of magpies. The striped pressed powder sees bronze and rose shades combine to create a shimmering of colour to adorn eyelids.

Use this carafe for entertaining with friends or, of course, for your Valentine’s flowers.

Reimagined for 2024 is Clinique’s iconic Pop Longwear Lipstick, which adopts a fresh new look to reflect the way forward for the brand. Available in 33 shades and three chic finishes — satin, matte and shine — take your pick of an old favourite or fall in love with a new one.

A playful, romantic way to carry your belongings. Stash the essentials in this mini purse, just what you need for date night.

