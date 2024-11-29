From saving our oceans to supporting the most vulnerable in our society, these suggestions give new meaning to the concept of thoughtful gift-giving.

Who doesn’t love the adrenaline rush of giving and receiving a gift from a loved one?

When it comes to this time of year, it’s easy to be swept up by capitalism, but for anyone considering a gift that goes further in its ability to give in more ways than one, the below assortment is worth considering.

A range of charitable efforts provides the perfect opportunity to help a range of causes – from planting a native tree to supporting the SPCA’s efforts to help our furry friends live a dignified life – feel good and do good with these great gift ideas that give back on a deeper level.

If you’re looking forward to spending time on the beach this summer with your loved ones, consider the frivolity of this on-the-go game. It comes from Rise Beyond The Reef and is made by artisans from Fiji’s Ra province, as a part of the Shelter from the Storm initiative.

Team NZ sailors Pete Burling and Blair Tuke’s charity Live Ocean is committed to healthier oceans. “We need to foster an ocean with clear, clean water, abundant fish populations and thriving marine ecosystems. Where we prioritise the importance of the ocean in a healthy future and invest in knowledge that supports this ambition. Where we understand that by restoring and protecting our ocean, we all benefit.” While there’s a range of merch to choose from, with 100% of proceeds going directly towards helping to fund the marine conservation projects it supports, this cap is an easy gift idea for the environmentally aware. Advertisement Advertise with NZME.

A festive fundraising initiative from KidsCan has returned for the holiday season and will easily find a place at the table. The charity Christmas crackers have the party essentials – hat and terrible joke – and the chance to win one of 6000 prizes donated to the cause.

Consider this tea towel if you’re seeking a small present for a keen chef or baker. This kitchen accessory is a part of a long-running fundraising effort for Starship. The tea towels are designed by Ruby Seeto, herself a child cancer survivor, in collaboration with Wallace Cotton. Ruby has made more than $750,000 for Starship since she began fundraising through her designs in 2009. There are two designs currently available. This summery Starship Soda variety features a recipe for homemade lemon and lime fizzy, while another details the instructions for a sweet strawberry-topped Victoria sponge. Fundraising washcloths are also available if the tea towel drawer is chocka.

There are other pet-friendly goodies you can purchase to support the cause too. Pet Refuge currently stocks a buzzy bee cat wand and lick mats. If you’re buying for someone without a furry friend, you could grab a few sheets of wrapping paper or a poster, all designed by local artist Evie Kemp.

Socially conscious and ethical fashion brands need all our support as consumers to get behind their mahi. At ReCreate, the intention was never to simply be another clothing brand, but a chance to to provide fair employment for women in the marginalised community of Dey Tmey, Cambodia. Founder, Erica Gadsby has used her experience to create a unique sewing workshop in Dey Tmey that provides opportunities for training and personal development.

A planting with Trees That Count in Christchurch. Photo / Supplied

This gift is best for loved ones with green thumbs. For every $10 that you donate to Trees That Count, they will plant a native tree. You could team a donation for these planting with a houseplant, so their own greenery reminds them of a bigger contribution. The initiative also takes donations in bulk, so this could be a great pick for whānau, colleagues or your wider community.

Protecting against sunburn? Check. Make young swimmers easy to spot amongst the surf? Check. Supporting the lifesaving flights of the Westpac Rescue Helicopters? Check. Donating a place in a water skills programme for another child? Check. These vibrant rash shirts do plenty of good.

A purchase of one of the various products on offer from Downlights goes towards supporting and uplifting the Down Syndrome community. Lovingly hand-poured, the entire manufacturing process supports the development of a variety of workplace skills for people with Down syndrome and intellectual or learning disabilities.

Places To Donate

For a gift of a donation, these organisations are the perfect starting point for a cause that’s close to your giftee’s heart.

Photo / Gifts For Gaza

Help displaced families trying to survive in Gaza. All donations go directly to ReliefAid – the local charity who’ve supported more than 500,000 people on the ground since October 2023.

With a focus on our coastlines and ocean, support this charity carries out its work of clean-ups, education and outreach to reduce waste, prevent litter and avoid single-use plastics. Your donation will also go toward training and support for its national citizen science litter monitoring programme, providing rigorous data and actions to solve litter.

Give someone the gift of sight with your choice of a donation to a charity that has worked tirelessly to restore sight and hope across the Pacific.

Give the gift so many of us take for granted – a safe night, in a bed. For just $20, a woman and child will benefit from the support of the Women’s Refuge including a safe warm bed, secure transport, supportive staff, hot meals and a 24/7 crisis line.

The beloved organisation is helping those facing family violence. Donate today to help keep children and whānau safe.

Choose your amount and help safeguard our wildlife and the environment.

Your donations help rescue, rehabilitate and re-home thousands of animals in need every year. As well as a one-off donation, regular donations and leaving a gift in your will, there are many other ways you can support New Zealand’s animals.

Help protect and restore our ocean and save taonga species from extinction. A donation to WWF goes toward supporting their research, advocacy and conservation programmes.

More gift guides

Keep up with all our sage gift ideas to suit every personality and budget.

The Best Outdoorsy Gifts For Active People Itching To Leave The House. What to buy for the person who thinks time in nature is the answer to all that ails you? These gifts will move even the most decked-out hiker, camper, climber and ambler.

Ostentatious & Flamboyant Gift Ideas For The Peacocks In Your Life. Spoil the extra and extroverted darlings in your life with an assortment of unapologetically OTT presents.

Gifts For Food Lovers & Budding Chefs That Are Oh-So Appetising. If you’re thankful for their hospitality, top up their pantries, equip their cupboards and deepen their knowledge of the thing they love most – food and drinks.