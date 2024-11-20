In this special series, guest writer Dr Libby Weaver shares her health insights.

As the year draws to a close, it often feels like we’re sprinting to the finish line, trying to squeeze in those last-minute work projects, tackle ever-growing shopping lists, attend social events and juggle family gatherings. It’s a time often charged with both excitement and a sense of pressure, as we attempt to keep pace with our to-dos while the clock winds down. Sound familiar?

For many, the final months of the year bring a unique blend of productivity highs and energy lows. What once felt routine may now seem overwhelming, and constant fatigue can start to creep in as we push ourselves to stay on top of our commitments. Add the whirlwind of the festive season to the mix and it’s easy to see how the feeling of burnout can sneak up on us. We want to be there for everything, make it memorable and keep up the momentum – but this often comes at the expense of our health and peace of mind.

The good news is that burnout doesn’t have to be part of your year-end routine. With a bit of mindfulness and healthy boundaries, you can navigate these busy weeks feeling energised and even excited for what’s to come.

Focus on the basics

Often, our most essential needs are the first to be neglected when life gets hectic. Focusing on the basics – sleep, nourishment and movement – provides the foundation for resilience. Quality sleep is essential for keeping both body and mind in top shape, so try to set a consistent bedtime and avoid stimulating activities or screens at least an hour before sleep. Small adjustments like a calming evening routine or cutting back on caffeine after midday can make a big difference. Incorporating micro-breaks during the day, even just a few minutes to stretch, breathe, or step outside, can help recharge your energy levels too.

Aim for nourishing meals rich in quality proteins, colourful vegetables, wholefood carbs and nourishing fats to provide a steady source of energy and mental clarity. Avoid skipping meals or reaching for sugary snacks out of convenience, as these often lead to energy spikes and crashes. Instead, keep sustaining snacks like nuts or hummus with veggie sticks on hand for a smoother energy flow throughout the day or focus on including more whole food fat in your main meals to keep you feeling fuller for longer. Daily movement, such as a brisk walk, yoga, or swimming, can reduce stress and boost mood. Exercise doesn’t need to be intense to be effective, so choose movement that feels restorative rather than exhausting, especially during these busier weeks.

Be selective

With year-end obligations piling up, it’s tempting to say yes to everything, from gatherings to last-minute tasks. However, every “yes” is a commitment of your time and energy, so make it intentional. Take a moment to reflect on what truly matters as the year wraps up and don’t be afraid to pare down. Instead of spreading yourself thin, focus on activities that genuinely align with your goals or bring you joy. Say yes only to commitments that uplift you or hold real meaning. Remember, by saying no to others, you’re often saying yes to yourself. If saying no feels difficult, try setting a personal limit on weekly outings or events. By being selective, you’ll conserve energy and ensure you’re fully present for the moments that truly matter.

Taking breaks – and protecting them – is also essential for balance. Carving out dedicated time for yourself, even if it’s just a peaceful walk, a lunch with a friend, or an afternoon with no obligations, is essential for recharging. Mark these moments on your calendar as you would any other appointment and don’t let them be sidelined. Clearly communicate with family and work colleagues when you’ll be unavailable. Setting and protecting these boundaries will create valuable pockets of peace amid the holiday rush. At the end of each day, consider taking 10 to 15 minutes for a simple unwinding ritual – whether it’s journaling, stretching, or reading a book. This routine helps transition from the demands of the day into a restful evening, allowing you to let go of any lingering stress. And if these suggestions feel laughable because you’re busy with small children, remember this is a season of life; one day, they won’t need you in quite the same way.

In the drive to achieve and prepare, it’s easy to overlook the small joys of the present. Practising gratitude not only grounds us but also fosters a sense of contentment that can ward off burnout. Whether it’s enjoying a sunrise, a tea with a friend, or a moment with loved ones, these small pleasures can recharge your spirit. Even a few minutes spent appreciating these moments can bring a sense of calm and remind you of life’s richness. Take a moment each evening to jot down one or two things you’re grateful for, no matter how small. Over time, this practice cultivates a more uplifting outlook, helping you approach each day with appreciation and presence.

Finally, as you move through these concluding weeks of the year, consider how you’ll enter the new one. Scheduling some restful, low-key time for January can provide a valuable pause before life picks back up. Allow yourself a few unstructured days to rest, reset and enjoy some peace and quiet. Whether it’s a staycation or just a couple of low-key weekends, setting aside this time can give you something to look forward to after the holiday rush.

Dr Libby Weaver

Dr Libby Weaver PhD is a nutritional biochemist, 13 times bestselling author and international keynote speaker. For more on supporting yourself through stressful periods visit Drlibby.com

