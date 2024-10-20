In this special series, guest writer Dr Libby Weaver shares her health insights.

We’re nearing that time of year again, when there’s a heightened emphasis on appearances and the onslaught of “get summer ready” messages. While I champion taking any opportunity – such as the change of seasons – as a catalyst to refocus on health, it’s crucial to recognise that these messages are often fuelling a narrative that, for many, can be incredibly destructive.

When we consistently consume media – whether it’s from news, magazines, influencers or advertising – that tells us we need to look “thinner”, “younger” and “unblemished” (to name but a few) we can end up internalising these ideas, thinking less of ourselves for not meeting what are most often unrealistic or unhealthy standards. This noise means we are repeatedly scratching our itch of not-enoughness, fostering a sense of self-worth that is tied up solely with how we look on the outside. And this alone can be enough to drive the production of stress hormones that profoundly alter our biochemistry.

Reframing what summer-ready means

As we step into the longer, more light-filled days of summer, it’s worth pausing and pondering the real essence of readiness. What if being “ready” for summer meant gearing up to nurture our health and sense of fulfilment? What if, instead of succumbing to the external pressures of looking a certain way, we refocused on feeling revitalised, energetic and, most importantly, joyous?

You are worthy for who you are, for all that you are, not what you look like on the outside. And the reality is, we truly do not know what is real and what is filtered, edited or generated by AI when looking at a picture. This means we are often measuring ourselves against something that is genuinely unobtainable in nature. We all have our own beautiful imperfections that make us unique – start embracing that.

If there are parts of your outer reflection that madden or sadden you, turn that judgement into curiosity and consider how what shows up on the outside can often reflect our internal health. Whether it’s dull skin, blemishes, thinning hair, signs of premature ageing, or flaky nails, think about how these can serve as clues to deeper issues that might need attention. This isn’t about fault-finding but about fostering a deeper understanding of your body.

Focus your attention on health

This summer, let’s redefine what it means to be “ready” by focusing our attention on our health. What does preparing for summer look like if we are addressing it from this angle?

Well, you might like to start by embracing seasonal produce that nourishes your body and boosts your energy levels. Unfortunately, the message that we need to eat to avoid gaining or to lose body fat is still fairly pervasive and as a result many people are still focused on counting calories. My recommendation? Eat for nourishment. If you have to count something, count nutrients. Most of us know that our bodies thrive on whole real food rather than junk, so when you focus on eating for nourishment, it completely changes the conversation around food.

Spring and summer offer a bounty of fresh fruits and vegetables that are not only delicious but also packed with the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants we need for optimal health. Cucumber, asparagus, fresh peas, capsicum, zucchini, eggplant, lettuce, sweet corn and stone fruits all come into season through the warmer months. Incorporating smoothies, salads and plenty of vegetables into your diet can help you take full advantage of seasonal produce, ensuring that you’re not just eating to satisfy hunger, but to truly nourish your body.

Restore those vitamin D levels

Summer is also a great time to restore vitamin D levels. The sunny days provide ample opportunity to soak up direct natural sunlight, which is the most effective way for your body to produce vitamin D. The sunlight acts on the cholesterol in skin and your body creates vitamin D – it’s miraculous when you think about it. This essential nutrient plays a crucial role in so many aspects of your health including bone health, robust immune function and cognitive wellbeing.

With the rise in temperature, hydration becomes even more important. Water is essential for virtually every function within the body, including cooling you down. Make it a habit to carry a water bottle (ideally glass or stainless steel) with you and sip throughout the day. If you find plain water monotonous, jazz it up with slices of cucumber, citrus, or a few sprigs of mint for an invigorating twist. Adding a pinch of Celtic sea salt to a few glasses of water over the day can also help foster hydration (though I would avoid this if you are someone who consumes a lot of junk food to prevent your sodium intake from becoming excessive).

Prioritise your parties

Summer often comes with its fair share of activities and social gatherings. Yet, as the social calendar fills with barbecues, beach outings, and long lazy picnics, it’s also vital to stay grounded in our commitments to ourselves. It’s easy to become overwhelmed and stretch ourselves too thin. This season, take the opportunity to get clear on your priorities. Embrace the activities that align with your values and health goals, and don’t be afraid to decline invitations that don’t fit into your vision of a nourishing summer, whatever that looks like for you. You might have had a winter that was particularly high in hibernation vibes so reconnecting with friends will nourish your soul. Or you might need a summer that offers you more rest, relaxation, calm or solitude. Remember, saying no can sometimes equate to saying yes to yourself.

Dr Libby Weaver PhD is a nutritional biochemist, 13 times best-selling author and international keynote speaker. For more on balancing your hormones, visit Drlibby.com

