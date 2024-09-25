From fashion to beauty, to being a judge for this year’s World of WearableArt, Jimmy D designer James Dobson’s move to Wellington has inspired his creativity and sense of fun.

James Dobson has been part of Karangahape Rd’s cultural fabric for a long time. His life and label were grounded in the famous strip until a decision in 2022 to up sticks to Aotearoa’s capital.

His partner, artist and gallerist Dan Sanders, had been appointed director of Enjoy Contemporary Art Space, necessitating the couple’s relocation.

“I think I bullied him into applying,” James says. “I had been secretly wanting to move back to Wellington for years.”

Friends wondered how they’d handle the change in scene.

“Everyone in Auckland asked how I was gonna find living in a smaller city, but to be honest I lived, worked, ate and partied on K’ Road, so I feel like moving to Wellington has expanded my world a lot.”

The couple live in Thorndon, which wasn’t somewhere they anticipated.

“Mostly because it seemed a little sleepy and quiet,” says James. “But we found our dream Peter Beaven-designed townhouse tucked in next to Te Ahumairangi Hill.”

It’s a respite from the city, with the Botanic Gardens almost on their doorstep.

Fashion designer James Dobson, left, and artist and gallerist Dan Sanders at home in Thorndon, Wellington. Photo / Olivia Melhop

Born in the UK, James had spent most of his youth in Upper Hutt, so Wellington feels like home.

“There’s also something about being surrounded by hills that makes you feel very protected. I was also very ready for a change of scenery, so moving here was kind of a no-brainer.”

He’d spent two decades in Auckland, after a stint in London.

“Auckland is a bit of a hub for fashion – it’s where all the media is based, and it’s kind of easy to get caught up in that competitive fashion world up there.”

Jimmy D designs by James Dobson. Photo / David James

He established his eponymous brand in 2004, and it’s maintained a distinctive point of view and style — a creative edge, striking graphics and fluid wearability. Moving cities provided space for a reappraisal.

“Being removed from that has allowed me just to focus on what I make and think more globally about my label, rather than just focussing on where I fit in to the Auckland scene.”

Most of Jimmy D’s sampling and production is done there now. “I’ve been fortunate to meet Iona, from Umsiko in Wellington, who does production for a number of designers — most of her machinists are based here,” James explains. “She’s a wealth of knowledge and I feel so lucky to have her here.”

Production at Wellington fashion manufacturing house Umisuko. Photo / James Dobson

“Wellington is the first time in a long time that I haven’t worked from home and that separation has been life-changing. Going home at the end of the day to our cute little house is still such a novelty and it’s been so good for my mental health,” James says.

“Being somewhere new has meant creating our own fun a lot more — we’ve thrown parties, hosted dinner parties in our studio and made every little event an occasion.”

His studio is in town, opposite the Michael Fowler Centre.

“I can see the sea from my desk. I love watching storms roll in, the ferry enter the harbour and the Rimutaka ranges.”

He shares the large warehouse-like space with Julia Palm, of JPalm, and Sam Clyma, who have helped make James and Dan shifting their lives there less daunting, and the couple have found a place within Wellington’s creative community. He namechecks artists Kate Butch, Tobias Allen and Tehani Buchanan and Jess Scott, of Bizarre Bazaar.

“I’ve been so lucky to meet some incredible people down here,” he says. “[They] have opened up their creative worlds and welcomed us into their friend groups.”

Connecting with Chelsea Nichols at an art opening led to a year-long show at the Dowse Art Museum, House of Dowse x Jimmy D, which saw James curate pieces from its art collection alongside his own designs.

“I’m so thankful for her validation and support.”

This year he’s involved in one of the most Wellington-y events there is: World of WearableArt.

“Working with the team at World of WearableArt and judging this year’s awards has been another huge career high. I’ve had so many opportunities come my way since moving here — I feel like Wellington has really embraced us being here.”

Inspiring designs from the open section of the 2023 World of WearableArt competition. Photo / Stephen A’Court

James is on the judging panel.

“There are 90 entries from throughout the world. There are some truly mind-blowing feats of engineering as well as some quieter, super poetic moments. Watching one of the first run-throughs I got full-body goosebumps,” he explains. “It doesn’t get much more inspiring than that.”

Also full of inspiration is the city itself; a compact hub brimming with creatives, it’s a good place for a fashion designer and gallerist, with a wealth of eateries and artistic endeavours to be explored.

From his most-loved food spots, like Mabels (a place I seem to bump into the couple whenever I’m in Wellington), to independent boutiques and the best second-hand bookstore, James shares his favourite spots with Viva.

A favourite cafe is hard to choose. It’s a tie between Collective Coffee Shop for their drool-worthy kimchi cheddar scones and Little Grump for their equally drool-worthy baked goods. I’m also excited to try Kind Wish Café in Kelburn, I like their vibe.

The best bakery is Goods Manufactory & Cafe in Thorndon. They make the aforementioned drool-worthy pastries at Little Grump. Their cinnamon morning buns and black sesame kougin-amann are perfection.

Goods Manufactory and Cafe in Thorndon, Wellington.

My favourite grocery shop is Moore Wilsons. We’re really so lucky to have Moore Wilsons here, I feel like I’m in a more industrial version of Selfridges Foodhall when I’m there, with a bewildering selection of fresh produce and all sorts of goodies that you can’t find anywhere else.

For celebrating, a restaurant I like is Graze in Kelburn. One of our first discoveries when we moved here, it got a little out of hand how many times we went there, so now we try to restrict it just to special occasions or if we’re really trying to impress an out-of-towner. The husband and wife duo that own it are super lovely and it has a menu that’s equal parts bougie and low-brow — think soft pretzels with miso cheese and the best crudo you’ll ever have.

My favourite restaurant is Mabels. I feel like everyone in Wellington seems to know the owners of Mabels, and even if you don’t the restaurant feels like a big hug from a familiar friend anyway. The food is comforting and delicious and the vibe is relaxed and unpretentious. I could eat their goat curry and coconut sago daily.

Located on Tory St, the popular Mabel's has won over Wellingtonians with its Burmese food and stylish interior.

My favourite bar is Puffin. Because it’s very Wellington, in that it’s a little off the beaten track, it’s super plush, the owners are some of my favourite humans, the wine list is perfection and they serve suave little cheese platters. Ascot also gets an honourable mention too because I’ve had many a debaucherous night there.

September Vegan Food does the best nasi lemak ever. I’m not vegan and I order this weekly.

If I’m craving a burger I’ll get Crack Chicken’s Yangnyeom chicken burger. Or RE Burger’s regent red chicken burger. (My two very hungover/semi-drunken orders). On that note, a freshly fried batch of chicken chips from Night & Day is pretty hard to beat.

For something sweet, it’s hard to go past the tiramisu at The Ram. It’s portioned at the table and I still don’t know why that’s so cool, but it is. We went there with an Italian and even he agreed it was pretty bloody good.

The best art galleries are Enjoy Contemporary Art Space and the Dowse Gallery. I mean, I’m obviously biased, but I like to think my answer would be the same regardless of my connection to both galleries. Enjoy Contemporary Art Space (run by my partner) is one of the strongest and hardest working galleries in the country; not only is their programme well thought out and thought-provoking, but they make space for incredible community groups like Te Waka Hourua and Justice for Palestine. And then the Dowse Gallery in Lower Hutt — home to my year-long collection show House of Dowse x Jimmy D, as well as the show my partner is curating with artist Paul Johns entitled Beautiful Flowers and How to Grow Them in collaboration with The City Gallery Wellington, opening Saturday, September 28.

My favourite fashion store is Bizarre Bazaar. Before I moved to Wellington I popped into Bizarre Bazaar with some friends and just had the most perfect retail experience — there was great music blasting, intimidatingly hot shop staff working, and a mix of uber-covetable vintage clothing and a selection of emerging designer brands you don’t find anywhere else — all alongside buzzy shit like Mowalola Bratz Dolls and Keith Haring Tenga’s. Now I’m lucky enough to call the owner a good friend and I’m still in awe of this place.

Jess Scott, from Bizarre Bazaar, is someone James Dobson now counts as a good friend, and her Tory St boutique was a revelation when he first moved back to Wellington. Photo / Babiche Martens

Second hand bookstore Book Haven in Newtown is exactly that. I always find a treasure there — whether it’s a cookbook I’ve been coveting or Grace Coddington’s autobiography.

A secret gem is Palm Skin Studio. Get a facial with Jacs at Palm Skin Studio in Petone — she takes one look at your skin and creates a tailored treatment that will transform you into a glowy, blissed-out version of your former self.

For music, Creeps Record Parlour in Newtown always does me good. I’ve found incredible treasures from Mariah Carey to Malcolm McLaren there.

I love a big walk. On a sunny day I would walk out to the South Coast, along Island Bay to Lyall Bay ending up at Parrot Dog Brewery for a beer and fries. Similarly, on a rainy, cold one it’s nice to be on the South Coast; we Airbnb’d a little stone cottage right on the beach one time and watched the stormy sea from the window drinking red wine. 10/10, would recommend.

Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne is a fully fenced-off ecosanctuary and home to kiwi, tuatara, giant Wētā and a number of native birds that are now common to Wellington thanks to Zealandia’s conservation efforts. It’s the perfect place for a big walk (and probably past a number of tuatara basking in the sun).

World of Wearable Art 2024 “Dream Awake” is on from September 26 to October 13 in Wellington; tickets available from worldofwearableart.com. Jimmy D’s latest capsule collection of new designs from archival fabric is out now. Also worth checking out is James’ side project, Beauty Benders, co-founded with Andre Sv and providing an inspiring platform for makeup expression.

Emma Gleason is the Herald’s deputy editor of lifestyle and entertainment (audience), and has worked on Viva for more than four years, contributing stories on culture, fashion and what’s going on around the country.

