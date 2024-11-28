A sophisticated assortment of artful gift ideas for discerning, well-read personalities.

Bookish presents. What does that even mean? It’s easy to overgeneralise when it comes to corraling gift ideas for Christmas, but this classy range of suggestions somehow makes sense with their cosy temperament, timeless quality, and a nod to intellects everywhere; the kind of gift ideas Richard or Camilla from Donna Tartt’s dark academia epic The Secret History might swoon over.

Cerebral but not too pretentious, these thoughtful ideas are appealing.

An elegant gift, the artwork is inspired by an illustration of New York City from The Tiffany Archives in this morganite-coloured coffee pot. Even better, it’s microwave- and dishwasher-safe.

Noa Blanket Co has gained a cult following since it launched in 2022, with a sharp and distinctive aesthetic that honours its Māori foundations. Designed by Josh and Whakaawa Te Kani, it would make a beautiful bedroom, lounge (or library) addition.

Poetry? Puppetry? Bring a bit of both to storytime with these interactive wool felt kits that include popular nursery rhymes, gardens and native birds. Designed here and handcrafted in Nepal (under Fair Trade conditions).

A bookish type needs an equally bookish tote. This perfectly sized offering comes from the local accessories brand in an array of colours, but the green nylon option featured is equal parts chic and practical.

Made from three exquisite stones from India, the Tore bookend could equally do duty as a doorstop (or a standalone sculpture). A multi-purpose present with plenty of interest.

A personalised pounamu pendant on an adjustable 45-50cm chain, perfectly utilsing the bookish charm of a Gothic font.

The famous glazed stoneware specialists offer this exceptionally strong and durable mug, in a variety of colours to suit your personality – but we particularly like this classic option.

We love the preppy stripes but this great tea towel also comes with two other complementary tea towels, which makes this an ideal stocking filler. Value for money.

Books can be a gamble unless you know it’s one the recipient has given you advance notice of, so if you’re wondering about a book, focus on something classic. Ariel, first published in 1965, contains many of Sylvia Plath’s best-known poems, written just before she died in 1963. These include such renowned works as Lady Lazarus, Edge, Daddy and Paralytic.

Featuring a range of design options, this cheap and cheerful present is perfectly tucked into a complementary tome.

Why have black loafers when you can have cherry red loafers? The Italian brand is synonymous with well-made loafers that stand the test of time, and for someone who likes their shoes stylish yet pragmatic, this is a winner.

Taking inspiration from the Art Nouveau movement, these glasses have an elegant geometric front and slim sides in latte brown. The sides also feature a delicate twist detail in the metal and crystal acetate temple tips.

An easy gift idea, this 100% silk scarf features the whimsical Karen Walker filigree motif. It can be styled in multiple ways: worn as a headband, tied at the waist or draped over the shoulders. So versatile!

A pretty companion for the working year ahead, this comes complete with public holidays, moon phases, equinoxes and solstices.

A stunning diamond-encrusted watch for someone near and dear, the French brand is all style and class. A gift to cherish for generations.

In which unruly stalks of foliage become small works of art.

A large gift idea of course, but who wouldn’t be happy with this piece of furniture for all your books and sundry items? The solid oak construction with a strong frame makes it a robust piece of furniture.

Amokura glass jug, $245, from Auckland Art Gallery shop

Handmade by Heather Kremen of Amokura Glass in Rotorua, this Kandinsky-inspired jug is a beautiful gift that not only works well as a serving jug, but also a vase.

Main Image: Photographer / Jerome Warburton. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Fabienne Distelzwey from N Model Management. Hair and makeup / Anna Guo.

