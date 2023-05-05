From Risotto Bites To Pistachio Meringues, What To Eat While Watching The Coronation

As many take time out this weekend to observe the coronation of King Charles III, there might be some searching for how to fill the hours of splendour as the procession carries on (and on).

It’s a good opportunity to turn to the joy of a longer dining experience and treat guests and family to a luxurious multi-course feast, from gruyere arancini bites to savoury egg puffs, to miso chicken with creamy polenta and tender, slow-cooked lamb.

Mix and match these entrees, mains and desserts as you please, and curate a sumptuous occasion menu.

Entrees

Photo / Babiche Martens

The rich gruyere cheese melts in these deep-fried risotto balls, making a luxurious starter that’s even better paired with aioli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This easy recipe sees thin slices of toasted ciabatta rubbed with garlic and olive oil before they're topped with sweet roasted capsicum.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The slightly sweet, slightly briny addition of roe and a sprinkling of fresh dill gives this canapé a subtle complexity.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The bright and cheery bowl is a punchy seafood starter, with loads of coriander, chilli and garlic.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Fine strips of bacon add a satisfying salty bite to this easy starter. Using a sourdough stick is suggested by our recipe editor due to its dense texture.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The grappa introduces a subtle flavour to these poached pears, which make for a refreshing yet rich starter.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A topping of sweet and vinegary red onion adds a punch of flavour to these freshly shucked oysters — a perfect plate to transition into decadent dining.

Mains

Photo / Babiche Martens

This snapper is baked with fennel, garlic, watercress, parsley and feta, and unfolds in flaky, flavourful goodness.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Aged beef and good-quality puff pastry will produce the best flavours for these tournedos, while the accompanying tapenade pulls a salty punch from anchovies.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Big heapings of spices and a slow and low cook make this vegetarian meal feel luxurious. Pair with crispy flatbreads or garlicky rice.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Pomegranate molasses and red wine take this slow-cooked meal to new (flavour) heights.

Photo / Babiche Martens

A light char on the kingfish fillets should give this salad a smoky taste, alongside sweetness from the corn and heat from the chilli.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This lamb is long-marinated with garlic, mustard, rosemary and lemon, and is topped with a rich dressing after being seared on the barbecue.

Photo / Eleanor Ozich

Eleanor Ozich says that this recipe makes a “hearty and comforting pie” thanks to slow-cooked beef, rich wine, herbs and smoked paprika.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This chicken should fall off the bone when it’s cooked properly, to soak up all the “juicy goodness” of the miso broth and polenta.

Desserts

Photo / Babiche Martens

Golden caramel-baked hazelnuts are a luxurious topping for the lemon-fried pears, making an appropriate dessert for autumn.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The sour, sweet punchiness of passionfruit is showcased within a fluffy vanilla cake. It’s even more delicious when paired with mascarpone.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Homemade ice cream makes for a decadent dessert. This one has delicious yet subtle flavours and takes advantage of super-ripe figs.

Photo / Babiche Martens

These easy ramekin desserts bathed in golden syrup are a stunning final serving for a dinner party.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The nuts bring a crunchy texture to this delicate meringue, which Angela Casley suggests filling with cream a few hours ahead of serving.

Photo / Babiche Martens

This bright and eye-catching tart makes for a stunning centrepiece and is full of sweet, lemony flavours.