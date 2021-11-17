Nothing says decadence like freshly shucked oysters. The salty, briny flavour of the oysters topped with lumpfish caviar is offset with a slight sweetness from red onion marinated in chardonnay vinegar. Say no more, just enjoy.
OYSTERS WITH PICKLED RED ONION RECIPE
Makes 12
½ small red onion, finely chopped
1 tsp caster sugar
1 Tbsp chardonnay vinegar
Pinch salt
2 Tbsp finely chopped spring onions
12 oysters, in the half shell
¼ cup lumpfish caviar
Dill leaves, to decorate
Ice, to serve
1. Place the onion, sugar, vinegar and salt in a small bowl and allow to sit for at least 30 minutes. Stir through the chopped spring onion.
2. Loosen the oysters from the shells. Place a little of the onion mixture on to each. Top with caviar and a dill sprig.
Originally published in Viva Magazine – Volume Four