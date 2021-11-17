Nothing says decadence like freshly shucked oysters. The salty, briny flavour of the oysters topped with lumpfish caviar is offset with a slight sweetness from red onion marinated in chardonnay vinegar. Say no more, just enjoy.

OYSTERS WITH PICKLED RED ONION RECIPE

Makes 12

½ small red onion, finely chopped

1 tsp caster sugar

1 Tbsp chardonnay vinegar

Pinch salt

2 Tbsp finely chopped spring onions

12 oysters, in the half shell

¼ cup lumpfish caviar

Dill leaves, to decorate

Ice, to serve

1. Place the onion, sugar, vinegar and salt in a small bowl and allow to sit for at least 30 minutes. Stir through the chopped spring onion.

2. Loosen the oysters from the shells. Place a little of the onion mixture on to each. Top with caviar and a dill sprig.