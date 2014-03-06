Coriander Dressing Recipe with Mussels and Cockles

CORIANDER DRESSING WITH MUSSELS AND COCKLES Serves 4
Dressing 2 cups coriander 1 green chilli, seeds removed ½ tsp cumin 2 cloves garlic ½ cup olive oil Zest and juice of 1 lemon 1kg mixture of mussels and cockles, scrubbed Crusty bread for serving
- To make the dressing: place the coriander, chilli, cumin, garlic, olive oil and lemon into a blender. Blitz until well combined. Set aside until required.
- Heat a barbecue until hot. Place the shellfish on to the hotplate and cover. They will take a few minutes to open. Place on to a large platter and drizzle with dressing.
- Serve with warmed crusty bread.