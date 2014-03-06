Food & Drink

Coriander Dressing Recipe with Mussels and Cockles

By Angela Casley
Viva
Coriander dressing with mussels and cockles. Picture / Babiche Martens
CORIANDER DRESSING WITH MUSSELS AND COCKLES

Serves 4
Dressing

2 cups coriander

1 green chilli, seeds removed

½ tsp cumin

2 cloves garlic

½ cup olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1kg mixture of mussels and cockles, scrubbed Crusty bread for serving
  1. To make the dressing: place the coriander, chilli, cumin, garlic, olive oil and lemon into a blender. Blitz until well combined. Set aside until required.
  2. Heat a barbecue until hot. Place the shellfish on to the hotplate and cover. They will take a few minutes to open. Place on to a large platter and drizzle with dressing.
  3. Serve with warmed crusty bread.

