With feijoas falling thick and fast from the trees, chutney is a great way to use up a bundle of them. Enjoy this in sandwiches, with cheese or on the side of a meal.
FEIJOA AND PEAR CHUTNEY RECIPE Makes 3 cups
4 cups feijoa pulp 3 pears, peeled and cored 2 cups white sugar 2 onions, diced 2 cloves garlic, crushed 300ml white vinegar 1 Tbsp mixed spice 1 tsp salt
- Into a large pot place the feijoa, diced pears, sugar, onion, garlic, vinegar, spice and salt, slowly bringing to a simmer.
- Cook at a rolling simmer for 1 hour or until the liquid is syrupy and slightly sticky. Store in sterilised jars until needed.