Level Up Your Cheeseboard With This Feijoa & Pear Chutney Recipe

Feijoa and pear chutney pairs beautifully with blue cheese. Photo / Babiche Martens

With feijoas falling thick and fast from the trees, chutney is a great way to use up a bundle of them. Enjoy this in sandwiches, with cheese or on the side of a meal.

FEIJOA AND PEAR CHUTNEY RECIPE

Makes 3 cups
4 cups feijoa pulp

3 pears, peeled and cored

2 cups white sugar

2 onions, diced

2 cloves garlic, crushed

300ml white vinegar

1 Tbsp mixed spice

1 tsp salt
  1. Into a large pot place the feijoa, diced pears, sugar, onion, garlic, vinegar, spice and salt, slowly bringing to a simmer.
  2. Cook at a rolling simmer for 1 hour or until the liquid is syrupy and slightly sticky. Store in sterilised jars until needed.

