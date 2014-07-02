SAVOURY PUFFS WITH EGG AND LUMPFISH ROE Makes approx 30
Choux puffs ½ cup water 60g butter ½ cup flour, sifted ¼ tsp salt 2 eggs
Filling 6 hard-boiled eggs 1 Tbsp grated onion 2 Tbsp mayonnaise 1 Tbsp sour cream Salt and pepper to taste 2 Tbsp chopped dill 1 jar black or red caviar Dill leaves, to garnish
- Preheat oven to 200C.
- To make the choux, place the water and butter into a pot over a gentle heat. When the butter has melted and the water just come to the boil remove from the heat and add the flour and salt.
- Beat until smooth and the mixture leaves the side of the pan. Leave to cool for 20 minutes.
- Whisk the eggs into the pastry. This is easiest with an electric beater until the mixture is shiny and smooth. Pipe or spoon teaspoons onto baking paper. Place into the hot oven for 15-20 minutes until puffy and firm to touch. Reduce the heat to 150C and leave for a further 10-15 minutes. If possible, turn off the oven and leave to cool in there. I place a wooden spoon in the door to let the steam escape.
- To make the filling: Chop the eggs small, add the onion, mayonnaise, sour cream, salt, pepper and dill. Mix well to combine.
- Cut the tops off the puffs. Spoon the egg mixture into the puffs. Top with a little caviar and a sprig of dill and serve.