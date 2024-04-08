Your burrata could use some citrusy rhubarb and figs.

Rhubarb is so versatile, here it’s paired with soft burrata cheese that will melt in your mouth. The citrus just takes it to another level. Serve this as a starter for a beautiful autumnal dinner.

CITRUS RHUBARB WITH BASIL AND BURRATA RECIPE Serves 2

1 cup orange juice
½ cup caster sugar
2 stalks rhubarb, cut 8cm pieces
1 fig, cut into wedges
1 burrata ball
Drizzle of orange or lemon oil
½ cup basil leaves

Place the orange juice and sugar into a frying pan. Slowly bring to a simmer. Add the rhubarb, cooking for 8 minutes or until softened but holding its shape. Remove the rhubarb to cool. Continue to cook the juice until it becomes syrupy. Pour into a container. Cool completely. Place some rhubarb, sliced figs, and burrata on two serving plates. Add a drizzle of orange syrup or lemon oil and a few basil leaves. Enjoy.

More great starters

From salmon ceviche to goat’s cheese bites.

Salmon ceviche in crisp cos leaves. These little parcels are quick, impressive, and refreshing.

Divine oysters with caviar and pickled red onion. Elevate your freshly shucked oysters with salted cured roe.

Ceviche beef, horseradish and vegetable rolls. Snowcap mushrooms make these easy-to-make rolls feel special.