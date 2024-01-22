Depending on the thickness you may need one or two steaks to make these rolls. If you place the steaks in the freezer for 20 minutes they are easier to slice thinly. These are fabulous for lunch. You can change up the filling with other vegetables.

CEVICHE BEEF, HORSERADISH AND VEGETABLE ROLLS RECIPE Makes 6

200g sirloin steak 200g sirloin steak 1 red pepper roasted, thinly sliced 1 red pepper roasted, thinly sliced 100g snowcap mushrooms 100g snowcap mushrooms 1 cup watercress or rocket leaves 1 cup watercress or rocket leaves ½ cup shaved parmesan ½ cup shaved parmesan Salt and pepper, to season Salt and pepper, to season

Sauce 2 Tbsp horseradish cream 2 Tbsp horseradish cream ½ cup sour cream ½ cup sour cream

For the sauce, mix together the horseradish cream and sour cream. Place the steaks on a board. Using a sharp knife, slice horizontally into 6 thin slices. Place each slice between two pieces of baking paper and flatten a little more with a rolling pin. Lie them on a clean bench. Spread a teaspoon of sauce on each, then some sliced red pepper, mushrooms, watercress or rocket leaves and a few shavings of parmesan. Season and then form into rolls and place on a plate. Continue with the remainder. Refrigerate until needed. Either pack two into your lunch box with a dollop of sauce and some extra parmesan, or serve on a platter for a summer lunch.

