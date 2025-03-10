Home / The Listener / New Zealand

Home truths: What an NZ journalist had to learn to write about poverty

By Rebecca Macfie
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
18 mins to read

To write about poverty, Rebecca Macfie had to understand how New Zealand’s benevolent state granted her privileges long denied Māori.

In 2023, a landmark series of articles, “Hardship & Hope” launched listener.co.nz. The stories exploring poverty – and the grassroots work building hope – were the result of in-depth field research and reporting by award-winning journalist and author Rebecca Macfie, a former Listener staff writer. Last year, Macfie was the JD Stout Research Fellow at the Stout Research Centre for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener