Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Guyon Espiner: Should NZ “decolonise” its economy?

By Guyon Espiner
8 mins to read
At close to 20% of Aotearoa’s population - and a younger and faster-growing population than the ageing Pākehā one - where Māori go, is increasingly where New Zealand goes. What are the implications of this in terms of political, economic and social power? Photo / Getty Images

At close to 20% of Aotearoa’s population - and a younger and faster-growing population than the ageing Pākehā one - where Māori go, is increasingly where New Zealand goes. What are the implications of this in terms of political, economic and social power? Photo / Getty Images

Online first

If there was a Māori nation state it would come in at No 157 in the population rankings - bigger than 40 countries that exist today.

Those who identify as Māori number more

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener