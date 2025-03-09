Home / The Listener / New Zealand

The hangover: Beyond the pandemic – how New Zealand has changed

Danyl McLauchlan
By
Politics Writer/Feature Writer/Book Reviewer ·New Zealand Listener·
16 mins to read

It’s been five years since the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, since the lockdowns, border closures, queuing for supermarkets, the masks, 1pm press conferences, social distancing.

During the early stages of the outbreak, many people talked about “building back better” – taking the opportunity to construct a more just world, a fairer economy in the post-pandemic era. But the French novelist Michel Houellebecq promised that the world after Covid would be “the same but worse”, and this is how many

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener