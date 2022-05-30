Acts of kindness can make or break someone's day. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

I don't know why but it surprises me every time to read about some of the horrible things people face while doing their jobs.

Most recently we reported Tauranga road workers were being abused.

The NZ Transport Agency says verbal abuse is a daily occurrence for many staff on the roads while one worker said they had also had a glass bottle and golf balls hurled their way.

Road workers are the latest industry to tell their story. Incidents involving parking wardens included one person who was so irate at a warden they tried to run them down.

A number of council staff had also been subject to abuse.

I'm sure people working on the phone lines at companies nationwide also bear the brunt of verbal abuse from some customers.

I don't think we need me to explain it's not okay for anyone to be abused while simply doing their jobs. I, for one, won't tolerate angry callers and tell them I'll hang up if they continue to speak to me in that way.

But what we do need is more people like Maree Herbert.

After reading the story of cystic fibrosis sufferer Troy Watson, Herbert gifted him some money so he could do something nice with his friends or family.

Watson, a 20-year-old from Whakatāne, has cystic fibrosis which is a genetically inherited condition that produces thick and sticky mucus and mainly affects a person's lungs and digestive system. He recently spent two and a half weeks in Tauranga Hospital, struggling to walk and breathe.

Herbert said reading Watson's story "touched [her] heart".

Hers was not the only recent act of kindness.

The week before, fellow cystic fibrosis suffer OJ Daniels anonymously received a one-month supply of Trikafta - a drug that treats the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.

An estimated $27,500 worth of the drug was delivered to his Rotorua home on May 17 by a courier - sender unknown.

These acts of kindness can make all the difference.

On the other end of the spectrum, someone's negative words or actions can also make a negative difference to someone's day. They will never know what someone else is going through and how their negative words could impact them.

Abusing people just for doing their jobs is not okay.

Instead of having a go at road workers, parking wardens or anonymous call centre workers, or anyone else, angry people should try a little kindness.