Letters to the editor: Caution over sales of reserves applauded

A reader congratulates councillor Tania Tapsell for her caution over the sale of Rotorua reserves. Photo / NZME

A reader congratulates councillor Tania Tapsell for her caution over the sale of Rotorua reserves. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I totally agree with Cr Tania Tapsell in saying Rotorua Lakes Council is rushing the sale of reserves to Kāinga Ora and should wait until the next council is elected to make a decision (News, May 26).

But what I would like to know is this: If there are more than 800 people living in emergency housing in motels and hotels, as mentioned in the article, where did they all suddenly come from?

They must have been living somewhere before being in motels and hotels.

They weren't all on the street or in Kuirau Park, so why do we now have so many needing emergency housing in our city?

In my view, the council is rushing this through.

Well done Tania Tapsell for speaking up.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

Bus service empty

I have lived in the Springfield area for the past 20 years and almost every morning I go for a one-hour walk.

Usually, early during this time, I am passed by the local bus twice and 99 per cent of the time it is empty. Occasionally, I go in the afternoon and again it's either empty or may have one or two passengers.

I appreciate having a bus service, but one must ask if it is necessary to run so frequently.

Is it sensible to have a vehicle capable of carrying so many people?

What are the fuel, environmental costs and wear and tear on the roads for so few passengers?

Is there not some way of offering a service without such waste and environmental damage, maybe a taxi-type service or a much smaller vehicle (electric) perhaps?

Colin Cox

Springfield

Busy hands

What legends the volunteers were last Saturday, cleaning up rubbish on the highway and walkways heading out to Tamaki Village.

I am sure they are busy people in their own right, but if you want something done, busy people always help.

Amazing how much rubbish is dumped or left by people along the highway.

It is just sad that those who can work - and I am not picking on those who are unable to work due to illness or injury - but those who get paid not to work are never there to help, and are never expected to get off their lazy bums to do anything.

There is so much that could be done to make Rotorua a cleaner, more beautiful city if by some miracle we could harness the available workforce that lays idle.

Perry Bell

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz