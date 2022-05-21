Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: Traffic lights will cause more issues on Te Ngae Rd

2 minutes to read
Te Ngae Rd traffic. Photo / NZME

Te Ngae Rd traffic. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

In reply to Rob Petterson's remarks about the Te Ngae Rd upgrade (Letters, May 18), I couldn't agree more.

When it's finished there will be five sets of traffic lights and one signalised crossing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.