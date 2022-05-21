Letters to the editor: Traffic lights will cause more issues on Te Ngae Rd

21 May, 2022 01:00 AM 2 minutes to read

Te Ngae Rd traffic. Photo / NZME

OPINION

In reply to Rob Petterson's remarks about the Te Ngae Rd upgrade (Letters, May 18), I couldn't agree more.

When it's finished there will be five sets of traffic lights and one signalised crossing between Sala St and Holdens Bay.

This effectively turns Vaughan Rd into the preferred route for heavy trucks because why would a truckie risk having to stop up to six times when they can use Vaughan Rd?

I have no idea how this is regarded as an improvement.

Owhata roundabout, redesigned with a slip lane only recently at great cost I presume, is being turned into a light-controlled intersection.

What a waste of money.

Terry Watson

Rotorua

A dog's tale

It was so heartwarming to read that mama Tess and her four puppies, plus another dog Tobey, are doing well, thanks to the hunters who found them and the animal rescue teams who are just amazing (News, May 18).

Tougher punishments should be applied to scum who cause pain and suffering to any animal.

Yvonne Kilmore

Pukehangi

Cost of name change

Yet another name change (News, May 16).

What was Rotorua Economic Development, trading as Destination Rotorua has become RotoruaNZ.

Why the name change, the third in nine years?

What has this change cost given it applies to both the legal and trading names?

What has the new logo cost?

Council, please make that public, or will it take an official information request to get that information?

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

