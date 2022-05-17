Letters to the editor: Whakatāne turnoff roundabout a bad idea

A reader believes a roundabout at the Whakatāne turnoff could contribute to more emissions. Photo / Laura Smith

A reader believes a roundabout at the Whakatāne turnoff could contribute to more emissions. Photo / Laura Smith

OPINION

After reading the article about a roundabout being built at the Whakatane turnoff (News, May 13), I would like to express my disappointment in Waka Kotahi NZ.

In an era of high expectations with regard to our environment, it appears to me that the easy way out is being adopted by an organisation that should be thinking about the outcome of these decisions.

If it builds a roundabout, every one of those thousands of trucks will have to slow from 80km/h to negotiate the roundabout at less than 10km/h, then have to accelerate again to 80km/h to continue their journey.

This will be an unnecessary use of fuel day and night forever just like those roundabouts on SH27 north of Waharoa.

Surely there must be a way of making better traffic management islands, run-in lanes longer and those silly cheese-cutter barriers NZTA seems to think are necessary on straight roads.

Large, correctly indicating signs also help people work out where they need to position themselves.

That sign of the Ngongotahā roundabout from the city side is an indication of poor signage. Look at it next time you go to Ngongotahā.

Come on Waka Kotahi NZ, look for options other than the cheapest.

Rotorua deserves better when you look at Tauranga and Hamilton.

In my view, the whole eastern arterial work is just an expensive joke that won't solve any long-term traffic problems.

Rob Petterson

Rotorua

Let's see the horses

The Rotorua racecourse should be redeveloped into a half-mile track still using the present facilities, giving a larger area of land on Fenton St available for other development.

It will also allow people to see the races better and horses coming around more giving a better spectator view also it will allow less upkeep and maintenance. Just a thought.

G U Shuter

Rotorua

Good job

What a great sculpture at Waipa, (News, May 14).

Ingenious to use all old pieces of machinery used by so many workers over so many years.

Think of the money spent on the Hemo roundabout sculpture compared to this.

And that's already needing repainting.

The Waipa sculpture is so significant to Waipa and so awesome.

Well done - it's great.

Viv Radley

Rotorua

