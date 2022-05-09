Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Letters to the editor: MSD queue concerns to be addressed

3 minutes to read
MSD regional commissioner Mike Bryant has addressed concerns about people waiting in queues at the Rotorua MSD office. Photo / Getty Images

MSD regional commissioner Mike Bryant has addressed concerns about people waiting in queues at the Rotorua MSD office. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

We accept the concerns that Merepeka Raukawa-Tait raised in a recent opinion piece regarding queues at our Rotorua service centre (Opinion, May 4).

I apologise to those who have been affected.

We are

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.