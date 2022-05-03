Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait: MSD queues 'dehumanising' our citizens

4 minutes to read
MSD should look at better utilising their existing space, better screening for quick fixes so as to reduce waiting time and start treating their service users as people, with respect, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait
By
Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait is a columnist for the Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

I narrowly averted a smack in the face this week.

I was head down walking briskly towards the Ministry of Social Development's office in Rotorua.

I assumed the closed doors were electronic and would

