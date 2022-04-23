It's time we talked about the emotional impacts of Covid, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

It's time we talked about the emotional impacts of Covid, writes Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Getty Images

How do we help those who are struggling to cope in the aftermath of imposed Covid-19 restrictions?

It has affected people differently.

Some will have no trouble accepting things have changed and will possibly even embrace opportunities this presents.

But there will be others who will struggle with the changes that have impacted their normal routine, job and even relationships.

We are being told not to underestimate the emotional toll and mental health issues that will occur as a result of Covid-19.

Even in the build-up to the first lockdown in New Zealand, in March 2020, people were getting anxious.

Now we are hearing stories of how the lockdowns and enforced isolation have affected individuals and whole families.

Over recent weeks I've had a lot of conversations with people who are struggling.

They are having difficulty coping with our new reality.

Vaccine mandates have gone, restrictions on gathering numbers lifted and we have now moved to traffic light orange.

Moods swings, and often for no particular reason, were frequently mentioned. "I keep blowing up," one woman said. "For stupid reasons that normally wouldn't even trigger a reaction in the past."

Others said they felt uncertain about their future, and this is causing them to be fearful.

They are told it's time to get back to "normal" but for many their lives have been turned upside down.

They want their old routines back - now.

They want the uncertainty gone.

For many, it appears the disconnection from the life they knew to one they are still coming to terms with has increased tension and the constant feeling of dread.

I heard of previous strong personal relationships being upended.

And for no other reason than because of the pressures that came through the enforced lockdowns.

But by far the biggest issue raised in these conversations was the constant feeling of anxiety.

People are living with heightened stress levels. And we all know unchecked stress can be a killer.

Normally we have some warning when significant changes are to be introduced.

We can sometimes have input into designing change and moving through the various stages of development.

We feel included and engaged in the process. And most importantly we know there will be a place for us when the change process is completed.

But with Covid, the Government didn't have the luxury of time. It was pretty much flying by the seat of its pants.

It acted swiftly and many times had to change its own plans too. This added to the confusion many people felt.

The people I spoke to are coping the best they can. Not one had sought professional help. They didn't want anyone to know they were struggling.

But it is obvious these new and unwelcome feelings have them confused. And therein lies the danger.

If we are not coping with new feelings of anxiety and stress, perhaps not even recognising these for what they are, and even withdrawing into ourselves, then I think we do need help. We should encourage family and friends to be alert to any changing behaviour we see in our loved ones and dear friends.

We need to start talking. If the behaviour change is unusual and causes concern then we should show our concern.

We can be the first port of call. We don't have to be a trained councillor, a trusted family member or valued friend can be the lifeline.

Someone who is non-judgemental, will listen and who wants to see us well and enjoying life.

This is where strong relationships with others, family and friends, are an essential part of building resilience and boosting wellbeing.

Be alert, aware and start talking to family and friends who may not realise the extent of the impacts the past two years have had on their wellbeing, including mental health.

And even for those that do, they may not know where to start, and how to get back up.

Life won't be the same, and that goes for nearly all of us.

It will be different but there is also the likelihood it could even be better.

- Merepeka Raukawa-Tait has worked in the private, public and non profits sectors. Today she writes, broadcasts and is a regular social issues commentator on TV. Of Te Arawa, Merepeka believes fearless advocacy for equity and equality has the potential to change lives.