Children and teens are behind a spike in vehicle thefts, ram raids and some burglaries in the district, a local police boss says. Photo / Getty Images

Appalling headlines in the Daily Post, Fears crime by kids could "end in tragedy", (News, April 27).

The police do their best to curtail the activities of these young criminals but a short, sharp shock is what they need, not a couple of weeks in a holiday camp, somewhere akin to the old type of establishment with tough ex-drill sergeants.

No TV or games and make them dread having to return for another sentence. Adults should be put in a chain gang and made to work - hard.

Treating them as holiday guests will never cure the crime.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Headlines

Your choice of the headline "long overdue" for the exciting news that Rotorua's aquatic centre is getting a multi-million dollar upgrade was interesting, to say the least. It seems you have become accustomed to the doom and gloom of Covid reporting and like to keep painting a bleak picture on even the best news.

Swimming coach Henk Greupink did say the upgrade was overdue but he also said that he was "really excited" about what the project will bring to Rotorua.

"Really excited" would have made a much better headline for this wonderful news on a glorious Anzac day.

Rob Mumford

Rotorua

Change of mind

I was in favour of a four-year parliamentary term but have now changed my mind because of the attitude of the Government essentially saying: "We say and you pay".

I am fed up with this attitude and we would be better off to go to a two-year term and that would ensure that the right decisions are made because they won't have the time to make mistakes and do backtracks as they do at present.

A good example of it is the Three Waters disaster.

Graham Holloway

Tauranga

