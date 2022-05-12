Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily PostUpdated

Giant sculpture at Waipa mountain bike park breathes new life into old mill machinery

4 minutes to read
The new sculpture at the entrance to the Waipa valley. From left is project team members Andy Archer, Red Stag Timber general manager Tim Rigter and Alex Miller.

The new sculpture at the entrance to the Waipa valley. From left is project team members Andy Archer, Red Stag Timber general manager Tim Rigter and Alex Miller.

Kelly Makiha
By
Kelly Makiha

Multimedia Journalist

When Waipa's old sawmill was demolished three years ago, one of the workers spotted an old horizontal bandsaw among the scrap metal. "That looks like a bike," he reckoned.

Now that old machinery that was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.