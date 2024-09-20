He has been principal at Marlborough Boys’ College since 2021 and was the principal at Northland College before that.

He was appointed director of Māori leadership at Rotorua Boys’ by Grinter from 2006 – 2008.

Kendal said coming back to Rotorua felt like a full-circle moment.

“Rotorua Boys gave me the foundation in terms of leadership, so that’s where it began.”

John Kendal has been principal at Marlborough Boys’ College since 2021. Photo / Supplied

He was looking forward to “building on the blueprint that’s been laid before us”.

“Credit to the staff of Rotorua Boys and to Chris Grinter who have put in an incredible amount of work to improve engagement and educational success.

“For me, it’s about tweaking and making subtle improvements.

“I’m not Chris Grinter and I’d never try to be, I want to bring my own style which connects me as manawhenua to the school.”

The school has a role of about 1250 boys, 75% of them Māori.

Kendal said Rotorua Boy’s High had “high-quality staff”, which showed when it came to results in subjects that were important to whanau, hapu and iwi.





“If we look at the mahi they do within kapa haka, Ngā Manu Kōrero, the numbers that are sitting [with] te reo Māori as a subject.

“I think you need to walk the talk in terms of feeling comfortable in spaces on the marae, in wananga, in leading those spaces that I know Raukura is renowned for,” Kendal said.

When it came to the school’s famed sports academy Kendal said “the results speak for themselves”.

The school’s Hall of Fame includes sporting stars such as former All Black Liam Messam, MMA fighter Israel Adesanya and golfer Danny Lee, alongside leaders in entertainment, politics, science, business and more.

“Using sport as a vehicle to success academically” was another priority for Kendal.

“It’s about empowering people to set new benchmarks and new goals.

“They’ve had a wonderful winter tournament and summer tournament.

Rotorua Boys High School principal Chris Grinter congratulated John Kendal on his new role beginning in 2025, Grinter retired from principal of Raukura in June. Photo / Andrew Warner

“Ultimately, that’s our main pou (pillar) - that they gain the qualifications that they need to move on from Raukura, like I’ve done and many others before me and after me – I think that’s key,” Kendal said.

Rotorua Boys’ High School Board of Trustees presiding chairman Herby Ngawhika said the board was pleased with the interest the principal position attracted “with a good number of applicants”.

“I want to acknowledge all the applicants that were interviewed, they were fantastic.”

Rotorua Boy's High School Board of Trustees presiding chairman Herby Ngawhika is also the Rotorua police area commander. Photo / Andrew Warner

Acknowledging Chris Grinter’s 33 years of service before his retirement in June, Ngawhika said there would be “some huge challenges for John to step up to once he returns”.

“But it’s also an exciting time for the school I believe, coming in now to bring his own uniqueness to the school,” said Ngawhika, who is also the area commander for Rotorua Police.

He also emphasised the school’s sports academy.

“Our view is that we want to create well-rounded young men across the board.”

As an Old Boy, Kendal had “an intrinsic understanding of what we’re trying to achieve here”, Ngawhika said.

Grinter told the Rotorua Daily Post he remembered Kendal as a former staff member and as a proud former head boy of the school, and congratulated Kendal on his new role.

“He brings the experience of being principal in two secondary schools.

“With his strong connections within the community and the Raukura old boys network these represent a strong advantage,” Grinter said.

Aleyna Martinez is a multimedia journalist based in the Bay of Plenty. She moved to the region in 2024 and has previously reported in Wairarapa and at Pacific Media Network.