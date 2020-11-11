Rotorua Boys' High School appoints first female deputy principal in 106 years

Rotorua Boys' High School's first female deputy principal Rie Morris (left), principal Chris Grinter and Board of Trustees chairman Herby Ngawhika. Photo / Andrew Warner

"I'm truly humbled."

Those are the words of Rie Morris who was this week announced as the first female deputy principal in Rotorua Boys' High School's 106-year history.

As one of three deputy principals at the school, Morris' (Te Arawa, Ngāti Whakaue, Ngāti Rangi) role has a specifically cultural capacity.

"I'm humbled for many a reason, one of those being for women, for Māori, for our students and our school.

"In recent times, someone like [Foreign Affairs Minister] Nanaia Mahuta is an example for me and a phrase that I have at the forefront of my mind now is 'to lift the ceiling'."

Morris, who is currently head of the te reo Māori faculty at the school, said she did not immediately realise the significance of her new appointment but was appreciative of the faith and confidence the school and board had shown in her.

She hoped her appointment as deputy principal - cultural capacity would inspire other wāhine to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

"The direction the country is moving in is toward being more culturally aware, engaged and culturally responsive.

Rotorua Boys' High School's Rie Morris says she is humbled to be named a deputy principal at the school. Photo / File

"I'd like to think that in this time that I am a deputy principal that I am supporting all kaupapa that are of that nature, that align with those aspects. I want to support our staff and students in that as well because at the end of the day we have about 75 per cent young Māori men enrolled here at Rotorua Boys' High School.

"We know that for them to achieve and enjoy success as Māori, they need to feel safe, confident and that their culture is valued. I'm here to be that Whaea who sees that through, with them at the forefront of my mind."

Morris, who has previously taught at Western Heights High School, is a commerce and arts graduate and also holds a Bachelor of Māori Performing Arts, a Teaching Diploma and a Master of Education with First Class Honours.

"All of that formalises the areas I'm most passionate about and driven to pursue so that the knowledge I have gained and continue to gain can be shared with future generations."

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter had no doubt Morris was the right person for the job.

"It's wonderful. We as a school like to celebrate diversity and preparations for the future - I think this is a great appointment for the school," he said.

"Whaea Rie brings a raft of skills that can only enhance what the senior leadership group of the school already present.

Rotorua Boys' High School principal Chris Grinter. Photo / File

"Obviously she's a young Māori woman, a fluent speaker of te reo, deeply connected to our Māori community and local iwi. She's a local woman who knows the dynamics of our city and districts.

"On top of that, she's highly qualified and appropriately experienced. It's absolutely about picking the right person for the job and she is definitely ready for the next step on her leadership journey."

Rotorua Boys' High School Board of Trustees chairman Herby Ngawhika said Morris was chosen because she was the best person for the job.

"It's a significant step for the school and equally it's an exciting step for us," he said.

"It's not lost on me that it's a big appointment in that it's the first female Māori in the role but can I just say that wasn't the overall consideration for making this decision. There were a whole number of factors that came into account in picking the best person for the job."

Ngawhika said he was excited to see what Morris could achieve in the role.

"As a school we strive for excellence so that will be first and foremost. I think one thing I'll be looking for is for her to bring her own dynamic to the leadership team, which I know she will.

"It's about building on what's in place and taking things to the next level with fresh ideas. The school has done well over the last few years and the last thing we want is to stagnate or rest on our laurels.

"That's why I'm excited about this because I think Rie will bring her own dynamic skills to the role and take our staff along with her."