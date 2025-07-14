Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Vaccine hesitancy growing in at-risk communities, providers blame social media misinformation

RNZ
4 mins to read

Janice Kuka (left), and Jackie Davis, of Ngā Mataapuna Oranga PHO, which has managed to boost immunisation rates in the face of social media misinformation. Photo / Supplied, Janice Kuka

Janice Kuka (left), and Jackie Davis, of Ngā Mataapuna Oranga PHO, which has managed to boost immunisation rates in the face of social media misinformation. Photo / Supplied, Janice Kuka

By Ruth Hill of RNZ

A growing number of families living in communities most vulnerable to infectious disease outbreaks are refusing to have their children vaccinated.

Immunisation experts fear this worrying trend will make it impossible to reach the Government’s target of 95% coverage by 2030.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save