Rotorua Stephens sisters earn their Waikite rugby blazers

Waikite's Eliza Stephens, left, and Tina Stephens. Photos/ File

"I was quite emotional about it, I even feel emotional speaking about it now."

Those are the words of Eliza Stephens after she and her sister Tina Stephens received Waikite Rugby Club blazers in recognition of their service to the club.

When it comes to the growth of women's rugby in Rotorua, and the Bay of Plenty, the Stephens sisters have been a driving force.

They were key members of the Waikite Premier women's team who made five straight Baywide finals between 2013-2018 and won three.

So why has it taken until 2020 for them to receive club blazers, an honour bestowed upon every single men's player to play 50 games for the club?

It was an injustice that saw the majority of that successful Waikite women's team leave the club after 2018.

"There hasn't been anything in place for our women, but for the men, it's 50 games. We weren't recognised and we had been with the club for five years, won titles. Our coaches fought for us to be recognised and get blazers, we had a number of ladies who had played in that jersey for that long.

"We thought 'well you don't value us or recognise us'," Eliza said.

Eliza (left) and Tina Stephens' Waikite Rugby Club blazers have been a long time coming. Photo / Moana Miller, Local Gecko Productions

Last month, current president Anthony Kahukiwa showed up on Eliza's doorstep, on a mission to make amends.

"He said 'it's been on my mind for a few years now and we want to present you and your sister with your blazers'. He spoke about what we've done for the club and for women's rugby.

"This is what we wanted, just to be recognised and valued - to be equal to men's rugby. The blazers are a common tradition for men in rugby clubs but with the record, we had over those five years, why weren't we on the same pedestal?"

The Stephens sisters were awarded their blazers at the Waikite Rugby Club prizegiving on October 3.

Eliza Stephens in action for Waikite against Tokoroa in 2015. Photo / File

Eliza said receiving the blazers was a step in the right direction for women's rugby but there was still a way to go to achieve equality. She hoped it would encourage other clubs to rethink their traditions.

"We know what we've put into women's rugby throughout these years and it's not just Tina and I, it's all the girls, the foundations and friendships that we've built that have kept this culture alive within Rotorua and the Bay.

"It was a really special occasion. I do hope this filters through to other clubs."

Speaking at the prizegiving, club president Anthony Kahukiwa said the women had done "wonderful things" for Waikite rugby.

"They were always in and around the top of the Baywide, for five years. It fell upon me, as president of this club, to make things right.

"The presentation of these blazers are in recognition of that and I'm glad I did it," he said.

In 2016, Tina Stephens (left), Raumati-Breeze Stephens, Autumn-Rain Stephens and Eliza Stephens were all playing rugby for Waikite. Photo / File

Waikite have not fielded a women's side in the Baywide competition for the last two seasons, but that could change in 2021.

"It kind of sparked some life and some fire in the other ladies there that night and one of the senior players stood up and said 'Okay, we're coming back, we're going to start a team," Eliza said.

"We all knew what it felt like back then, it was very hard to leave, and still to this day we have strong connections and strong feelings to Waikite because of our history here. We fought some hard battles together and I think when you're in those situations for so many years, you can't break that kind of bond."