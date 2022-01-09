Rotorua Lakes Council staff endure more abuse in 'serious incidents', assaults drop

The number of serious incidents on Rotorua Lakes Council workers has risen but fewer people are being physically assaulted. Photo / Getty Images

The number of serious incidents on Rotorua Lakes Council workers has risen but fewer people are being physically assaulted. Photo / Getty Images

The number of serious incidents on Rotorua Lakes Council workers has risen but fewer people are being physically assaulted.

Figures released to the Rotorua Daily Post under the Local Government Information and Meetings Act show three council workers were physically assaulted while on the job in the past financial year.

On June 14, a council animal control staff member and Guardian contractor were injured during a public fight which resulted in a person being arrested. Both workers were sent for medical treatment and the animal control officer suffered a back injury.

On August 12, 2020, a dog owner was arrested after allegedly spitting in an animal control officer's face.

The incidents count as three of 14 serious incidents for the 2020/21 year. Other incidents involved verbal abuse, a confrontation at the Rotorua Night Market, and inappropriate comments.

During the 2019/20 year, there were six serious incidents. In 2018/19 there were another six and in 2017/18 there were 13.

Rotorua chief executive Geoff Williams said while he was pleased to see there appeared to have been a reduction in the incidence of physical attacks, "all the numbers should be zero".

"Any attack - whether it's verbal abuse, threats or physical assault - is completely unacceptable and unnecessary," Williams said.

Rotorua Lakes Council chief executive Geoff Williams. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Everyone has the right to be able to go about their work safely, without being subjected to the type of behaviour we see."

In the 2019/20 year, a rock was thrown at a wastewater treatment plant operator's face when she disturbed intruders after hours and she suffered a cut to the face. The year before that a licensing officer was grabbed by two males who tried to force a beer into his mouth after responding to a noise complaint - affecting his mental wellbeing.

As of late November, there had been three incidents, consisting of threats or aggressive behaviour.

Williams said most people were courteous and respectful when dealing with council staff "but anything that impacts the safety and wellbeing of staff, contractors and the public is taken very seriously and we involve the police where appropriate".

Public Service Association (PSA) represents and supports more than 80,000 workers across the public service. National sector leader Ian Gordon said council workers were often on the "frontline".

"Sometimes people don't see it quite that way. They react to the person they see rather than realising they are enforcing the rules. They are not the ones making the decisions around that."

Gordon said during the past 12 to 18 months, people had been "a bit more stressed around the potential Covid situation".

While Covid was unlikely to be the sole reason for the attacks, it could be a component fueling some, he said.

"The main message is these are people just doing their job, and an important job. People really need to be kind."