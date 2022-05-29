Cystic fibrosis sufferer Troy Watson is planning to go out for a family lunch on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cystic fibrosis sufferer Troy Watson is planning to go out for a family lunch on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Troy Watson's week has been made after a stranger gifted him some money after reading about his battle with cystic fibrosis.

The 20-year-old from Whakatāne told the Bay of Plenty Times last week he had just spent two and a half weeks in Tauranga Hospital, struggling to walk and breathe because of cystic fibrosis - a life-threatening, debilitating genetic condition he was born with.

"When I went into hospital, I lost my fighting attitude," he said at the time.

Cystic fibrosis is a genetically inherited condition that produces thick and sticky mucus and mainly affects a person's lungs and digestive system. Specialists believe the average life expectancy of a person with cystic fibrosis is mid-to-late 30s.

Trikafta treats the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis, but is not publicly funded in New Zealand and costs about $330,000 per year. A petition seeking to change this has been presented to Parliament, claiming clinical trials have shown "significant improvement" in health outcomes for people with the condition.

After a funding boost for Pharmac was announced as part of Budget 2022, Watson said there was a "glimpse of hope" for a "life-giving drug" - Trikafta - to be publicly funded.

Troy Watson has just spent two and a half weeks in hospital due to cystic fibrosis. Photo / Andrew Warner

After reading Watson's story, Mount Maunganui resident Maree Herbert got in touch with Watson and gifted him some money so he could do something nice with his friends or family.

"She just said that, because she was a parent herself, and that if her kids were going through the same thing, she would hope that someone would actually do something about it," Watson said.

"She thought she would just do what she could to help me out really."

Watson received the money in his bank account on Wednesday.

"It was really good actually - it definitely made my week."

He was not sure what he would do with the money yet, but was planning on going out for lunch on Sunday in Whakatāne with his mother and older brother, Ashley Watson, who also has cystic fibrosis.

Watson said nothing like this had ever happened to him before.

"Mum was amazed."

Mount Maunganui resident Maree Herbert gifted Troy Watson some money after reading about his battle with cystic fibrosis. Photo / Supplied

Mother-of-two Maree Herbert said reading Watson's story "touched [her] heart".

She called Watson and deposited some money into his bank account. She wanted to keep the amount of money private.

"I said to Troy ... I want you to go and have fun. Choose your rugby team or choose a movie ... just do what makes you happy, Troy."

Herbert said she had been impacted "in a huge way" when her mother died from breast cancer.

"I think my heart broke when I lost my mum and it makes me feel so happy if I can help somebody in such a little way.

"It was a similar story in the respect that we wanted to try and get funding ... and we couldn't in time.

"I just can't walk past people [who] are in distress and not be kind - and that's how I felt when I read Troy's article."

Herbert said she regularly told her children, "If you can't be anything, just be kind.'

Cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels received one month's worth of Trikafta via courier to his Rotorua home last week. Photo / Andrew Warner

Last week, fellow cystic fibrosis suffer OJ Daniels anonymously received a one-month supply of Trikafta - a drug that treats the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis.

An estimated $27,500 worth of the drug was delivered to his Rotorua home on May 17 by a courier - sender unknown.

The anonymous sender wrote on the box: "Keep fighting hard - you've got this. I hope this helps."

OJ said: "I actually still can't believe it's actually in my hands."

His mother, Trish Daniels - who has already lost one child to cystic fibrosis - called the delivery a "miracle".