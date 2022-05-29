Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Bay of Plenty cystic fibrosis Troy Watson sufferer gifted money by stranger

4 minutes to read
Cystic fibrosis sufferer Troy Watson is planning to go out for a family lunch on Sunday. Photo / Andrew Warner

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

Troy Watson's week has been made after a stranger gifted him some money after reading about his battle with cystic fibrosis.

The 20-year-old from Whakatāne told the Bay of Plenty Times last week he had

