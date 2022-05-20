Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Cystic fibrosis: $27K worth of Trikafta sent anonymously to Rotorua teen's home

7 minutes to read
OJ Daniels, a 19-year-old living with cystic fibrosis, gets a one-month supply of Trikafta anonymously gifted to him.

OJ Daniels, a 19-year-old living with cystic fibrosis, gets a one-month supply of Trikafta anonymously gifted to him.

Megan Wilson
By
Megan Wilson

Multimedia journalist

A mysterious "lifeline" has arrived on the doorstep of cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels' home.

An estimated $27,500 worth of "miracle drug" Trikafta was delivered to his Rotorua home on Tuesday by a courier -

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.