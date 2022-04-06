Ashley Watson has access to Trikafta for his cystic fibrosis while his brother Troy, who suffers from the same condition, can't because he is "too well". Photo / Andrew Warner

Ashley Watson has access to Trikafta for his cystic fibrosis while his brother Troy, who suffers from the same condition, can't because he is "too well". Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION



Two Bay brothers suffer from cystic fibrosis. Ashley Watson gets Trikafta free through a compassionate managed access programme funded by the drug's manufacturer and supplier. He said it had been a "miracle". His brother Troy, however, was "too well" to be eligible. Troy said he asked his specialist about it but was told there was "no chance" for someone like him without government funding.

My friend's daughter has been on Trikafta for about 18 months to two years in the US and it has changed her life. She is now enjoying life at university just like any other 21-year-old. It's heartbreaking to hear stories like this when you know how much it will improve the quality of life for people with cystic fibrosis.

Angela H

Why is it so expensive? excessive profits?

Terry O

In reply to Terry O

Because it costs a fortune to develop and these costs are spread over a small number of users when compared to other drugs which treat large numbers of sufferers.

Jean G

Read more: Cystic fibrosis: Why one brother can get Trikafta and the other can't

This Government has a lot of explaining to do. During Covid there were billions of dollars flying around to keep people employed and businesses from failing. They can never have an excuse for lack of funding for Pharmac because we know the money is there.

Mohammed S

How wrong is it that in New Zealand our families have to be put in this avoidable situation? Pharmac is so underfunded that NZ is at the bottom of the OECD in terms of medicine funding. Trikafta clearly saves lives, and keeping people well enough so that they stay out of hospital and well enough to start working makes this a no-brainer as it will likely save the health system money in the long run.

Edward L

A very sad story. As a country we need to get our priorities right. Just imagine how many people we could have treated with the money wasted on reports such as the Auckland Cycle Way.

David P

Maybe someone can ask the manufacturer why it is so expensive to supply. This drug is sold around the world. Does everyone pay the same price? Can we get a better price if we order (and pay the proportional share) if we combine our orders with Australia?

Are the drug companies ripping off the sick? It must cost millions to develop so why charge exorbitant costs for decades after it is released to market?

Robert M

If, from a government perspective, treating this young man is all about the money, I would have thought economically there was great value in treating a 20-year-old so that he doesn't get sicker, and can then lead a productive life. As for how sad this is, I can only say I admire his courage, and that of his family.

Jennifer P

What a gut-wrenching story about Troy and Ashley. The priorities of spending of this Labour govt makes me numb. Aborted cycle bridge, lunches in schools, socialist reforms every which way - surely the priority of this or any government must be to look after our own in the form of decent medical treatment.

What could be more important?

Paul C

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.