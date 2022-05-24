The Premium Debate: Subscribers ponder Trikafta donation

Cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels has been given a month's worth of Trikafta from a mystery donor. Photo / Andrew Warner

Cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels has been given a month's worth of Trikafta from a mystery donor. Photo / Andrew Warner



A mysterious "lifeline" has arrived on the doorstep of cystic fibrosis sufferer OJ Daniels' home. An estimated $27,500 worth of "miracle drug" Trikafta was delivered to his Rotorua home on Tuesday by a courier - sender unknown.

Nice work, probably so much more effective than the multibillions Labour is blowing on health restructuring as well as unwanted policies like 3 waters.

- Kim C



What a kind, lovely person generously and anonymously helping OJ. This story is a reminder that there are good people out there. I really hope OJ gets approved for the program, that it works so he can enjoy a good quality of life. How many lives could have been improved and saved with the 70 odd million that was wasted on the proposed cycleway etc, just upsets me to think about it.

- Paula C



The cost of hospital treatment of the average CF patient probably equates to, or even exceeds the cost of this drug that can even cure the condition. Never mind the fact that it will free up high-care hospital facilities that can be used for other conditions. Get a wake up Pharmac. Better still, get a wake up Andrew Little.

- Gareth H

There are fresh calls for the Takitimu North Link to be built in full as new data shows how much safer the Tauranga Eastern Link is than the highway it replaced.

Tauranga seems to want to get all the funding for major highways.

Simon Bridges in 2008 as part of his first election campaign promised a new bridge (surprise!) for Turret Rd and 4 lanes for Fifteenth Ave. Promised but not delivered.

- Hector B

Labour governments do not build roads. Helen Clark's government did not build new roads only talked about them and Jacinda Ardern's government is following the same path so we will have 15 years out of the last 24 with no new road announcements only cancellations.

- David S

All the money wasted on TV propaganda, lower speed signs and some wire rope barriers isn't going to make much of a difference.

It is appalling that work to get this project built isn't already underway.

This is symptomatic of the misguided management of highway investment over the last 4.5 years.

- Rowan K

