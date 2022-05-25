The council is taking legal action against nine motels. Photo / NZME

OPINION

Rotorua Lakes Council has confirmed it has lodged action in the Environment Court against nine motels for failing to comply with regulatory requirements that allow them to operate as emergency housing. Up to 350 households in emergency housing accommodation in Rotorua could be looking for somewhere else to live if it is successful. The action is being seen as necessary because of what is being described as the "misery" unmanaged emergency housing is causing the city's residents and reputation.

Read the full story: Homeless motel action: Rotorua Lakes Council takes nine emergency housing motels to court

Have your say by going to dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.

Rotorua has the capability of being another Queenstown, if not better. Plenty of tourism and adventure activities backed up by strong commercial activities like manufacturing, forestry, agriculture and horticulture. A pity it has a name as a dumping ground.

- Peter M

Let's stop calling people who have lived in Rotorua for more than a month locals. That is part of the problem. How many of the so-called locals moved to Rotorua in recent months knowing there was no accommodation available for them and that they would be looked after by MSD. And now we have Kāinga Ora busy trying to buy up our reserves to house them all. It is going to take months, years to restore the reputation of our beautiful city. What a cluster.

- Colin M

What we now have here is a burgeoning homelessness industry where some people are living very well from it.

- Marie H

Some of the world's best lakes, a thermal wonderland, great golf courses and fantastic fishing. But you won't get me anywhere near the place. What an absolute mess this government policy has caused. Rotorua has been wrecked.

- Pietro E

The most useful summary of this appalling situation is laid clear in the words of councillor Tapsell: "The misery of unmanaged emergency housing needs to stop." Indeed it does ... I wish the people of Rotorua well in what will be a long and difficult endeavour. It will take more than an expensive marketing campaign to rebuild anything of the battered reputation of this once-vibrant holiday destination. It can, however, start by removing the "unmanaged" from their lives, and introduce "contained", "monitored" and "policed".

- Frank S



Meanwhile in the rest of NZ they are building motel-like units in every suburban neighbourhood. Many have inadequate parking, are lacking in permeable area, over-height and over-density. What do the councils think they are achieving when it's proven that intensive housing causes more trouble than they are worth.

- John W

Curious that there are so few replies for such a serious issue. Perhaps it's because people have given up - and to be honest, there's no easy solution now. The powers that be have dug a hole from which there is no escape.

- Brian H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinions, based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz