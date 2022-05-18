Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say on construction cost blowouts

3 minutes to read
Building and construction costs have risen 20 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

Building and construction costs have risen 20 per cent. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post


OPINION

A Rotorua couple has blown their dream-home budget by $500,000 on a house that still isn't finished after two-and-a-half years. They are caught up in the building crisis in which house and land packages

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.