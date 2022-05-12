Premium subscribers debate New Zealand's gang issue. Photo / NZME

OPINION

A former drug kingpin wants gangs outlawed and fears more people will die if nothing is done. Bay of Plenty's Billy Macfarlane says a tougher law and order approach is needed over gangs. "Are we going to wait for more people to die? More cops to get shot? More members of the public to get shot?" His comments come after the Government announced a new $562 million package for police aimed at tackling gangs and other organised crime over the next four years.



Read the full story: Former drug kingpin Billy Macfarlane wants gangs outlawed in New Zealand

Ban gangs, wearing of patches and disruptive showing of force. Stop protecting their parades and showoffs telling the general public to retreat until the gang members have had their fun. This is absolutely insane and infuriating and must end.

- Endre F



When will this Government recognise their failings on crime? Yet again gang numbers are up, youth crime is reported as the lowest since they took office yet every day the papers and news report exactly the opposite. The only drop is in prison numbers because Labour will not penalise criminal acts but just a smack on the wrist.

- Michael R



I support banning gangs altogether. Please don't say that would mean banning groups like the Boy Scouts. That's nonsense. The vast majority of people have had enough of gangs. Stuff their rights, what about everyone else? I don't care about their childhood or their upbringing, we need to act now before it gets even worse.

- Ian U



NZ has gone from Utopia to Distopia in two generations and our limp-wristed approach to these criminal enterprises is the cause. We need to change our laws so that we can:

Ban gangs

Seize their assets

Make it a criminal offence to belong to a gang

Make it a crime to display gang insignia anywhere in public view

Ban motorcycle convoys (no more than three bikes per 500 metres)

Impose severe compulsory sentences on gun crime

- Ansie M



Having lived half of my life overseas I know this: when you know there is going to be an equal level of punishment for the crime you commit, there is law and order and importantly respect within the community for each individual. Now in NZ, I can honestly say it's safer in the countries I lived in than here and no, they weren't dictatorships, it was just that criminals knew when you commit a crime you are going to get an equitable punishment.

- Richard Y



