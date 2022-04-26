Shearing is hot, sweaty work, but it's vital cog in one of New Zealand's primary industry export products, writes Carmen Hall. Photo / NZME

OPINION

I understand there is a labour crisis at the moment, but in my view there are too many people who just don't want to work. And unfortunately, it is the industries where you might break a sweat that are suffering the most.

There is too much money available if you want to sit round and do nothing. I fully support benefits for those in need but not for those in greed. People who can work should work and contribute rather than sit round with their hands out.

- John K

Another challenge here is are the people living near the place of work? If you have to relocate to central Otaho to pick fruit for 10 weeks do you end up paying double rent plus transport costs? This is where migrant labour has helped us fill the gaps.

- Geoff W

We all know how to fix the long term benefit dependence but no one in a position to implement cutting people off after a certain timeframe want to get anywhere near it. We even have beneficiary advocate groups screaming beneficiary basher at the drop of a hat. Anyone on the benefit for over 5 years and living in a state house needs to be moved along. It's a lifeline not a lifestyle.

- Patrick M

There is no doubt that a fair % of people not working are physically able. However, perhaps the quote used to criticise workers made by one of the contributors to the article may be telling - "some people only lasted a few hours despite the POTENTIAL to make good money" In the absence of the wage rates paid it could be assumed that remuneration is a factor in not attracting workers.

- Brian H

Our welfare system is badly broken. It incentivises anti-social behaviour, as in, not good for society overall.

- Geoff W

Sounds like there is a need for robotic shearers. They could work endlessly and be installed in a big trailer that's towed around from farm to farm. We have robotic milkers so this seems attractive.

- Denzil P

I believe it is time to shake up the employment benefit system. Those in genuine need should be prioritised and paid according to need. Work seeking beneficiaries are unemployed, and should either take employment on offer or lose the benefit. And they should be counted as unemployed. If it means means testing people then so be it, but we need to flush out those who are just using the benefit as a lifestyle.

- Storm R

The Labour Government's Robin Hood approach (Taking from the rich to give to the poor) is solely to blame. My children tell me many of their beneficiary friends consider work to be pointless as they have a good enough life on the dole and they won't be that much better off in a job! The welfare state was never intended to replace work but the more you give to people the more they expect it to continue, winter energy payments, increases to benefits, emergency benefits, working for families. The Government taxes those who work exorbitantly, so they can play the benefactor. Can't see it getting better under Jacinda's watch.

- Christopher H

The author hit the right note when she said at the end of a hard day's work she was proud of what she had achieved. Very hard to get that work ethic today from the younger generations.

- Roy H

