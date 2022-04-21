An industry where people can earn a six-figure income is struggling to find workers. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

An industry where people can earn a six-figure income is struggling to find workers. Employers say some experienced truck drivers with a Class 5 licence are paid $100,000 a year with overtime, with some crane drivers making even more.

However, the sector has not escaped the labour crisis and the rising cost of doing business, and leaders say it needs to attract more women and address its ageing workforce.

Read more: Revealed: The industry paying $100,000+ - and still can't find enough workers

My drivers, who work a rolling 4 on 3 off/ 4 on 1 off / 4 on 5 off permanent night shift (12 to 13-hour shifts) with no statutory holidays worked get $75,000 per year plus perks - fuel phone full uniform etc. So if they went to working a full week they would be earning well over $100,000 a year and I would only need two drivers for every three currently employed. But the work/ life balance comes into play here - I end up with a fit and healthy team who aren't zombies at the end of a week due to fatigue.

- John H

I hold a Class 4 Driver's Licence and have been a bus driver for more than three years. Whenever I applied to be a truck driver in a trucking company, I was always rejected because I did not have enough experience for the job. How can I have the trucking experience if no-one will hire me? Meanwhile, it's said there's nationwide shortage in this field?

- Daniel W

This is a result of businesses having relied for years on cheap imported labour, and not training locals as drivers. I have two friends who are Class 5 drivers, one a crane driver, and they earn nowhere near $100,000 a year, Both do a lot of overtime. Businesses have come to view training as an expense, not an investment, due to the ease of cheap imported workers. PS. They both want to know who to call for those jobs.

- Terry O

"Employers say some experienced truck drivers with a Class 5 licence are paid $100,000 a year with overtime".

Fair enough. But the word 'some' qualifies the phrase to the point that it begs the question: is it only the minority of truck drivers that earn more than 100,000 bucks a year?

Unfortunately, there is also another quote further into the article that uses a different qualifier (ie: 'potential'): "The company employed 50 class 5 truck operators, a role with the potential to earn six figures including overtime" - that begs a further unanswered question: how many hours have to be worked in overtime by Class 5 truck licence holders to reach the magical six-figure number?

Compare that to crane operators. "Migrant crane operators offered a salary at least 1.5 times the median wage" - meaning 40 bucks an hour. Over a 40-hour week that's $1600 per week. But again a qualifier: what percentage of them get offered that wage? Too many unanswered questions by the industry, quite frankly.

- Timothy T

Those saying the driver shortage is a result of Kiwis' unwillingness to work and rely on welfare are either ill-informed or just being disingenuous. While it is true that drivers employed by companies transporting fuel, gas etc can earn reasonable money, the majority are poorly paid. This is not the fault of individual employers but is an industry problem given very low margins as firms/owner drivers undercut one another to obtain work.

- Brian H

- Republished comments may be edited at the editor's discretion.

The Rotorua Daily Post and the Bay of Plenty Times welcome letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinions, based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers are given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz