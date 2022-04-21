Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say on the state of the trucking industry

4 minutes to read
An industry where people can earn a six-figure income is struggling to find workers. Photo / Getty Images

An industry where people can earn a six-figure income is struggling to find workers. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

An industry where people can earn a six-figure income is struggling to find workers. Employers say some experienced truck drivers with a Class 5 licence are paid $100,000 a year with overtime, with some

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.