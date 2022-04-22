Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Rotorua house prices reach record $770,000, other cities drop

7 minutes to read
Agents say the property market has dramatically shifted in the buyers' favour. Photo / Getty Images

Zoe Hunter
By
Zoe Hunter

Multimedia journalist

House prices in Rotorua have hit another record high, bucking the trend seen in other cities such as Tauranga.

It comes as agents report a dramatic shift to a buyer's market.

The latest Real Estate

