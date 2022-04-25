Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers have their say about the forestry labour shortage

3 minutes to read
Jobs in silviculture and forestry are up for grabs as demand continues to outstrip supply across the sector. Photo / NZME

Jobs in silviculture and forestry are up for grabs as demand continues to outstrip supply across the sector. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Daily Post

Jobs in silviculture and forestry are up for grabs as demand continues to outstrip supply across the sector. A timber mill boss in Te Puke who has about 180 employees desperately needs another 30

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.