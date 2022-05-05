The Government is pushing ahead with water reforms. Photo / 123rf

Some Rotorua leaders have described Three Waters as "very bad legislation" and "profoundly flawed". But another says it is "a much-needed reform" and initial concerns have been listened to.

The Government announced last week it would move forward with the Three Waters proposal to give control of New Zealand's water services to four newly-created entities, instead of local councils.

Why don't the Government set up an authority to help and advise councils on water instead of trying to control things they don't own. We don't need co-governance. Just adds more red tape, inefficiencies, bureaucracy and wasted resources.

Peter M

If someone/something (a company, an iwi, a private individual, whatever) owns water are they then responsible for their water? If a river floods, bursts its banks and ruins farmland or houses is the owner of the water responsible for the damage that their water has caused?

Brian P

Why does Three Waters require multiple levels of management - a waste of money. A Water Commissioner in government overseeing a fund with local management by all councils would be more efficient and cost-beneficial. Co-governance is a rort, a financial benefit only to elite Māori groups. The aim of safe, clean water for all is laudable, there are much better ways to achieve this than what is proposed.

Jean G

Typical Labour Government policy, Nanny State knows best. Think of all the dozens of new bureaucrats et al sitting in Wellington drawing big fat salaries - the mind boggles.

David B

The Rotorua Lakes Council is taking action against emergency housing motels. Photo / Andrew Warner



Rotorua's council has told emergency housing motels to comply with council rules or face legal action. The council's action had previously been secret, which has drawn criticism from Rotorua MP Todd McClay and Restore Rotorua who, while happy action is being taken, fear it could be too little, too late. The Rotorua Lakes Council says its action over the motels needed to be confidential previously as it was seeking councillors' guidance over legal proceedings. It reiterated housing was a priority and comprehensive work was being done.

This all sounds very noble on the part of the council. It is way too late as considerable damage has been done on its watch and with its encouragement/approval over the last few years despite considerable and consistent representation from residents on the impacts of emergency and transitional housing on the community. I suspect this is really about ensuring that the 13 government-exclusive use contracted motels are kept full and that leakage to the other motels currently in use is reduced. Remember this was discussed in a secret meeting first.

Gary S

Posturing at best. Nothing will happen.

Roy H

