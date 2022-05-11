Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

The Premium Debate: Subscribers' say on mental health services waitlist

4 minutes to read
There were 328 admissions to the Rotorua Hospital mental health inpatient unit in 2020 compared with 296 in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

There were 328 admissions to the Rotorua Hospital mental health inpatient unit in 2020 compared with 296 in 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Rotorua Daily Post

OPINION

Seventy-two people are waiting for mental health support at the Lakes District Health Board, prompting fears some could "lose their lives".
The Mental Health Foundation said some who were "significantly distressed" could die if

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.