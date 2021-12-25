Zizi Sparks: How I'm going to rest and recuperate this summer

Reuniting with family and friends, and just relaxing is a good way to rest and recuperate over summer. Photo / Getty Images

Reuniting with family and friends, and just relaxing is a good way to rest and recuperate over summer. Photo / Getty Images

OPINION

It's been a stressful year, especially the second half. I know it's not just me who feels that way.

As I write this on the other side of Christmas to when you'll read it, there's a general feeling of a race to the finish line.

Unfortunately, the media does not stop just because it is Christmas or New Year so many of us are working through the shutdown period but there is still a sense of frantically working to get as much done as possible before others go on leave.

We're working hard now in the hope things go smoothly when others are away.

Last week, Carly Gibbs wrote about how to cope with the ups and downs of living with Covid-19 and to put things in perspective heading into 2022.

She suggested prioritising wellbeing, and ejecting Covid from the conversation as well as staying social and disconnecting.

Personally, I plan to eat, drink and sleep. Maybe fish, and definitely go in the ocean and reunite with family and friends.

I'll be seeing my dad for the first time in months as he's been living in a different city and my mum and grandfather for the first time since before the Auckland lockdown.

While there I'll be meeting back up with Auckland and Northland friends I haven't seen in months. For me, that's one way to prioritise wellbeing.

I'm a big fan of ejecting Covid from the conversation. It can be tiresome to constantly be talking about it so sometimes when people bring it up I switch off or change topic.

One other tip experts told Carly Gibbs was to double down on routines. That means maintaining an exercise schedule and sleep patterns.

I always find it easier to keep up with these things than stop for two weeks then restart but I won't be too hard on myself if I slip up.

Then on my return to work, I'll be rested, recuperated, and ready to do it all again in 2022.